Final Rites Held For 44 Indian Victims Of Madinah Bus Crash In Saudi Arabia

HomeNewsIndiaFinal Rites Held For 44 Indian Victims Of Madinah Bus Crash In Saudi Arabia

Following the tragic Madinah bus accident that killed 44 Indians, mostly from Telangana, final rites were held in Madinah.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jeddah, Nov 22 (PTI) The last rites of the victims of the Madinah bus accident in which 44 Indians, mostly from Telangana, died took place on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer took part in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Madinah, the embassy said.

Ambassador Suhel Khan and Consul General Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers in the final rites.

“The Embassy once again expresses deep condolences on this tragic accident,” it said in a social media post.

Forty-four Indians, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

A high-level Indian government delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to provide assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities following the tragic accident. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Hyderabad News Madinah Bus Accident
