Couple Dies By Suicide After Son's Death In Accident, 4-Page Note Found

A quiet village in Chhattisgarh’s Dhardei was shaken by tragedy after a couple was found dead in their courtyard, hanging from a neem tree in what police have confirmed as a case of suicide.

The incident occurred in the Shivrinarayan police station limits of Janjgir-Champa district. On Monday morning, neighbours noticed an unusual silence at the home of 48-year-old Krishna Patel and his wife Rama Bai, 47. When they went closer, they found the couple hanging together in the courtyard, triggering shock and grief across the village.

Police from the Rahoud outpost said the two allegedly ended their lives late Sunday night by using a saree tied to the neem tree. Investigators believe they may have climbed a nearby wall to carry out the act. A four-page handwritten note and a video message were recovered from the spot.

Couple's Suicide Note Surfaces

In the note, Krishna reportedly wrote that the couple had been unable to cope with the loss of their only son, Aditya Patel, who died in a road accident in 2024 in the Masturi police station area. Aditya, 21, had gone out to assist a village priest with temple-related work on the day of the accident. Krishna described his son as the centre of their lives and expressed deep remorse, calling the day he encouraged Aditya to go for the work “the biggest mistake” of his life.

According to villagers, the couple had become increasingly withdrawn over the past year following their son’s death. Friends and neighbours said they rarely interacted with others and appeared consumed by grief.

Outpost in-charge Satyam Chauhan confirmed that the suicide note made it clear the couple held no one responsible and attributed their decision to the emotional pain of losing their son. In the letter, Krishna wrote about finding spiritual solace after prolonged suffering and expressed a desire to “merge with God.”

Before taking the step, the couple also recorded a video message addressed to their lawyer. In it, they requested that the compensation received in connection with Aditya’s accident be transferred to their elder brothers, Kulbhara Patel and Jalbhara Patel, in the event of their deaths.

Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.