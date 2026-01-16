Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The water contamination issue in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 sector has resurfaced, with four BTech students falling ill and requiring hospital treatment. The students initially complained of severe stomach pain, followed by fever, raising serious concerns among residents. The affected students have been identified as Praanjal Tripathi, Piyush Tripathi, Abhinav Tripathi, and Hariom Prajapati, all residents of I Block in Alpha-2.

Following the incident, a team from the health department visited the area to assess the situation. Officials interacted not only with the hospitalised students but also spoke to other residents to understand the scale of the problem. Residents and RWA officials have blamed contaminated drinking water for the sudden spike in illness.

Doctors Link Illness To Water Contamination

RWA President Subhash Bhati stated that doctors treating the students confirmed their illness was caused by contaminated water. He said that cases of water-borne illness are increasing rapidly in the sector, with residents continuing to report foul-smelling and dirty water supply. Despite repeated complaints, the issue has not been addressed effectively, according to locals.

Alpha-2 Water Test Report Yet To Be Made Public

Bhati further alleged that while the water testing report of Delta-1 sector has been made public, the report for Alpha-2 has not been released so far. He expressed suspicion that serious irregularities may have been found in the Alpha-2 water samples, which is why the report is allegedly being withheld. He warned that if the report is not made public soon, residents may resort to protests.

Health Department Conducts Door-To-Door Checks

A medical team from the Dadha Community Health Centre visited Alpha-2 on Thursday and met the affected students to check their condition. The team also conducted door-to-door interactions with residents to assess health concerns. According to the RWA, the department has announced plans to set up a medical camp in the sector on Friday, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Residents Allege Repeated Water-Related Illnesses

Residents claim that the ongoing health crisis is directly linked to the consumption of dirty and contaminated water, which has reportedly been supplied for several days. They allege that authorities have only provided assurances without concrete action. The RWA recalled that earlier, at least 62 people in Alpha-2 had fallen ill due to contaminated water, including 32 cases related to stomach ailments.