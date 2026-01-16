Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised

Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised

Four BTech students in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 sector fell ill due to suspected contaminated water, prompting health department action and fresh concerns among residents.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
The water contamination issue in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 sector has resurfaced, with four BTech students falling ill and requiring hospital treatment. The students initially complained of severe stomach pain, followed by fever, raising serious concerns among residents. The affected students have been identified as Praanjal Tripathi, Piyush Tripathi, Abhinav Tripathi, and Hariom Prajapati, all residents of I Block in Alpha-2.

Following the incident, a team from the health department visited the area to assess the situation. Officials interacted not only with the hospitalised students but also spoke to other residents to understand the scale of the problem. Residents and RWA officials have blamed contaminated drinking water for the sudden spike in illness.

Doctors Link Illness To Water Contamination

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

RWA President Subhash Bhati stated that doctors treating the students confirmed their illness was caused by contaminated water. He said that cases of water-borne illness are increasing rapidly in the sector, with residents continuing to report foul-smelling and dirty water supply. Despite repeated complaints, the issue has not been addressed effectively, according to locals.

Alpha-2 Water Test Report Yet To Be Made Public

Bhati further alleged that while the water testing report of Delta-1 sector has been made public, the report for Alpha-2 has not been released so far. He expressed suspicion that serious irregularities may have been found in the Alpha-2 water samples, which is why the report is allegedly being withheld. He warned that if the report is not made public soon, residents may resort to protests.

Health Department Conducts Door-To-Door Checks

A medical team from the Dadha Community Health Centre visited Alpha-2 on Thursday and met the affected students to check their condition. The team also conducted door-to-door interactions with residents to assess health concerns. According to the RWA, the department has announced plans to set up a medical camp in the sector on Friday, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Residents Allege Repeated Water-Related Illnesses

Residents claim that the ongoing health crisis is directly linked to the consumption of dirty and contaminated water, which has reportedly been supplied for several days. They allege that authorities have only provided assurances without concrete action. The RWA recalled that earlier, at least 62 people in Alpha-2 had fallen ill due to contaminated water, including 32 cases related to stomach ailments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have students in Greater Noida's Alpha-2 sector fallen ill?

Four BTech students fell ill with stomach pain and fever, believed to be caused by contaminated drinking water supplied to the area.

What is the current status of the water quality report for Alpha-2 sector?

The water test report for Alpha-2 sector has not been made public, unlike the report for Delta-1 sector, raising concerns among residents.

What actions are being taken by the health department in Alpha-2?

A health department team visited the sector, checked on affected students, conducted door-to-door checks, and announced plans for a medical camp.

Have there been previous incidents of water-related illnesses in Alpha-2?

Yes, residents claim that previously at least 62 people in Alpha-2 fell ill due to contaminated water, with many suffering from stomach ailments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Greater Noida News Noida Water Crisis Alpha-2 Sector
