Congress Leader's Son Shoots Self Dead In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; Suicide Note Found

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leader's son Jaisal Brar died by suicide in Rajasthan.

Brar used a licensed pistol; a suicide note was found.

Former Haryana minister's son Gaganjot Sandhu died by suicide.

Sandhu used his licensed weapon; police investigation is ongoing.

The 27-year-old son of a Congress leader allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the head in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

The deceased, identified as Jaisal Singh Brar, was the son of former block president Yogendra Singh. He was preparing for competitive examinations.

According to sources, Brar used his grandfather's licensed pistol to shoot himself. A suicide note was also found near him, which contained the words "I'M SORRY".

The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem examination on Sunday afternoon.

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Former Haryana Minister's Son Dies By Suicide At Farmhouse In Punjab

In another similar incident, the son of former Haryana agriculture minister Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly died by suicide on Friday. Gaganjot Sandhu, 48, shoot himself with his licensed weapon at his farmhouse in Kakot village, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when Gaganjot had gone to his farmhouse in Kakot. He was alone at the time, according to a report by PTI.

After receiving information about the incident, officials from the Sadar police station reached the spot. Station House Officer Sunny Khanna said the matter was under investigation and further details would emerge after a thorough inquiry.

The body was shifted to Rupnagar Civil Hospital for postmortem examination, police said.

Gaganjot had earlier served as the sarpanch of Gumthala Garhu village in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

His father, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, was a four-time MLA from Pehowa and had served as a minister in the OP Chautala government. He died in 2019.

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