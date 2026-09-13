Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ATS arrested Nabeel, leading online AQIS radicalization network.

Encrypted groups spread AQIS ideology, mobilized youths for violence.

Coded chats, terror literature, and foreign training plans emerged.

Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested a 19-year-old man from Azamgarh for allegedly running an online radicalisation network linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), with investigators claiming he was using encrypted social media groups to spread terrorist ideology and mobilise youths.

Mohammad Nabeel, a resident of the Didarganj police station area of Azamgarh, allegedly sought to connect youths from Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of India and foreign countries with AQIS ideology, according to the ATS.

The agency alleged that Nabeel was attempting to prepare people for jihad, raise funds and facilitate violent activities in India. It also alleged that he was working on a plan for Ghazwa-e-Hind with assistance from Pakistan.

Encrypted Groups Used To Spread AQIS Ideology

According to the UP ATS, Nabeel promoted and circulated the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation AQIS through social media.

Investigators said he created and used several encrypted groups to connect people in India and abroad. Material linked to terrorist ideology was allegedly circulated through these groups, while Nabeel attempted to draw young people towards the organisation, prepare them for jihad and raise funds.

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‘La Ghalib-Illallah’ Group Under Scanner

An examination of Nabeel's mobile phone led investigators to a WhatsApp group named ‘La Ghalib-Illallah’.

The ATS alleged that codewords were used in conversations to refer to activities and materials. According to the agency, “trip”, “pen”, “juice” and “project” were used for jihad, knife, chemical and plan respectively.

Investigators are examining the group's conversations and activities based on these coded references.

The ATS also found references to books including ‘44 Ways to Wage Jihad’, written by Al-Qaeda terrorist Anwar ul Awlaki, and ‘Tisri Jung-e-Azeem aur Dajjal’, written by former AQIS chief and terrorist Maulana Asim Umar.

According to the agency, Nabeel circulated the books in the group and encouraged its members to read them.

Jammu And Kashmir Youths Allegedly Targeted

The investigation has also alleged that Nabeel was attempting to bring people from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country into the network.

The ATS alleged that his objective was to use these recruits to carry out a major violent incident in India with assistance from Pakistan. Investigators also said he was working on a plan for Ghazwa-e-Hind.

Nabeel was also allegedly associated with a WhatsApp group called ‘Flames of War’, which, according to the ATS, had members from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia.

The agency said material promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda was continuously shared in the group.

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Pakistan Training Plan Alleged

Another aspect under investigation is Nabeel's alleged effort to encourage people to travel to Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh for training.

According to the ATS, Nabeel was planning to arrange bomb-making training in Pakistan and other places. The agency also alleged that he shared videos demonstrating bomb-making methods in the group.

Investigators further found that information about ways to obtain potassium nitrate had also been shared.

The ATS is continuing its probe into the alleged network and Nabeel's activities.