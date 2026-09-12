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English NewsNewsWorldAirTag, Deflated Tyres And Death Threats: Indian-Origin Woman Killed In US After Alleged Stalking

AirTag, Deflated Tyres And Death Threats: Indian-Origin Woman Killed In US After Alleged Stalking

Indian-origin Shalini Thakur, 38, was fatally shot in Sacramento by her alleged stalker Rohit, 22. A restraining order detailed months of threats, harassment and tracking.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shalini Thakur fatally shot by stalker; suspect died.
  • Restraining order detailed stalker's year-long harassment and threats.
  • Police urged restraining order, which he later violated.

Indian origin woman Shalini Thakur, 38, was fatally shot outside a Panera in Sacramento by 22-year-old Rohit, whom authorities said had stalked and harassed her for nearly a year. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Thakur was being dropped off at work at a shopping plaza near Howe Avenue and Northrop Avenue when Rohit approached and confronted her. She tried to flee, but he allegedly shot her multiple times before firing a close-range shot at her head. Rohit later died by suicide during a standoff with deputies on eastbound Highway 50 near Watt Avenue.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said deputies located Rohit within seven minutes using Flock’s camera system. Witnesses at the scene also helped authorities search for him. Cooper described Rohit as a “cold-blooded killer” based on the manner of the attack.

Restraining Order Detailed Stalking

Following Thakur’s death, KCRA 3 obtained a restraining order she had filed against Rohit, documenting about a year of alleged stalking, harassment and threats. According to the filing, the behaviour began around September 2025 and “progressively escalated in frequency and severity”.

Thakur said she knew Rohit through DoorDash deliveries to her workplace. She alleged that his behaviour worsened over time, including a threat to kill both her and himself.

AirTag, Deflated Tyres Among Allegations

The restraining order lists several incidents. Thakur alleged that Rohit deflated her car tyres and later admitted doing so. She also said he hid an Apple AirTag under the hood of her car to track her location.

According to the filing, Rohit allegedly tried to pressure Thakur into marriage and attempted to stop her from socialising with others. She also said he would park outside her home for hours waiting to speak with her, describing the behaviour as a “daily occurrence”.

Police Had Raised Concerns

The sheriff’s office said deputies had previously expressed concern about Rohit’s behaviour and urged Thakur to seek a restraining order. She eventually filed one, and authorities served Rohit with the notice on May 19.

The sheriff’s office also cited allegations that Rohit made a copy of Thakur’s apartment key and entered her home while she was sleeping. He was later accused of violating the restraining order in late July by leaving grocery items outside her door.

Sheriff Reacts To Attack Video

Reacting to surveillance footage released after the shooting, Cooper said Thakur was chased and shot before Rohit stood over her and fired the fatal shot.

Thakur’s family described her as a caring, loving and generous woman in a GoFundMe appeal created after her death. The family said she supported people in need and had left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Shalini Thakur?

Shalini Thakur was fatally shot outside a Panera in Sacramento by 22-year-old Rohit. He had stalked and harassed her for nearly a year. Rohit later died by suicide during a standoff with deputies.

How did Shalini Thakur know Rohit?

Shalini Thakur knew Rohit through DoorDash deliveries to her workplace. His behavior progressively escalated from there into stalking and harassment.

What actions did Rohit take against Shalini Thakur?

Rohit stalked Shalini for a year, deflating her tires, hiding an AirTag in her car, and parking outside her home daily. He also allegedly entered her home and pressured her for marriage.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Origin Indian Woman Killed In US Indian Woman Crime
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