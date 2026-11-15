WATCH: India’s Yoga Pose Celebration After Thrilling Win Over Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan set a challenging 338-run target for India U19.

India secured a thrilling one-wicket victory on final ball.

Mohit Ulva’s unbeaten 45 from 25 balls sealed dramatic win.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup: India’s dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final sparked celebrations that continued well after the decisive moment. Among the scenes that caught attention was a team celebration, with the Indian youngsters sitting together on the pitch and striking a yoga pose. The gesture offered a calmer contrast to the animated celebrations seen earlier, when several Indian players appeared to express their excitement in front of their Pakistani counterparts.

The high-voltage final had delivered plenty of drama, and the players made sure their celebrations reflected the magnitude of the achievement.

WATCH: India’s Youngsters Strike A Yoga Pose

This is peak bhai. Pakistanis are crying over this celebration. These guys are belting them.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/O1qv0SzuUk — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@ImHydro45) November 14, 2026

The yoga-inspired celebration is not entirely new in cricket or sport in general.

India batsman (senior team) Abhishek Sharma has recently made the pose a familiar part of his celebrations after reaching centuries.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has also regularly marked goals with a similar meditation-style pose.

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The Under-19 team's decision to celebrate in the same fashion added another talking point to an already memorable final.

The moment came after India pulled off a remarkable chase under immense pressure.

Mohit Ulva Guides India Home In Last-Over Thriller

Pakistan had put up a daunting 337/9 in their 50 overs, leaving India with a target of 338.

The chase went right down to the final ball, with India eventually scraping through by one wicket.

Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aryavir Sehwag helped build the innings with half-centuries, while Manal Chauhan chipped in with an aggressive 47. However, regular wickets kept Pakistan in the contest and made the finish increasingly tense.

Mohit Ulva then delivered when it mattered most, staying unbeaten on 45 from just 25 balls.

His innings featured four boundaries and three sixes, coming at a strike rate of 180. Chigurupati Venkata provided crucial support with an unbeaten 11 off eight deliveries.

The pair held their nerve to take India across the line, setting off celebrations that included the now-viral yoga pose.