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English NewsCitiesDelhi: Home Guard, Woman Found Dead In Car; Police Probe Link To Husband's Death

Delhi: Home Guard, Woman Found Dead In Car; Police Probe Link To Husband's Death

According to police, a PCR call was received at Mohan Garden Police Station on Wednesday, alerting officers to unconscious people inside a locked car.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Home guard, woman found dead inside car in Delhi.
  • Celphos packets recovered, pointing to possible suicide by poisoning.
  • Police investigate link to husband's earlier poisoning death.
  • The deceased had known each other for approximately ten years.

A 46-year-old home guard and a 45-year-old woman were found dead inside a car in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area, with packets of Celphos recovered from the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Surender, who had been serving as a home guard for around 15 years, and Geeta. Their bodies were found inside a white car parked in the Lal Farm area on Wednesday. Police said the vehicle contained 10-gram packets of Celphos.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two died by suicide after consuming the tablets. However, investigators are also examining whether their deaths are connected to the death of Geeta's husband, who allegedly died of poisoning on October 17 in the Shahbad Dairy area.

Police Received Call About Unconscious People Inside Locked Car

According to police, a PCR call was received at Mohan Garden Police Station on Wednesday, alerting officers to unconscious people inside a locked car.

A police team reached the spot and took the two to Tarak Hospital, where doctors began treatment. However, both were in a critical condition and could not give statements before they died.

The Celphos packets recovered from the vehicle weighed 10 grams each, police said.

Home Guard And Woman Had Known Each Other For 10 Years

Preliminary investigation revealed that Surender and Geeta had known each other for nearly a decade.

Surender was also acquainted with Geeta's husband. Their interaction reportedly began around 10 years ago, when some documents and messages were shared with him through Geeta's mobile phone.

Surender was posted in the Jahangirpuri area and lived with his family in Sultanpuri. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Geeta is survived by two sons. Her elder son had worked as a driver in Gurugram until around a month ago, while her younger son, aged 15, is a Class 10 student at a school in Mohan Garden. Following her death, both children are staying with their uncle and paternal grandparents.

Police Examine Possible Link To Husband's Death

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Geeta's husband, who allegedly died after consuming poison on October 17 in the Shahbad Dairy area.

Whether the three deaths are connected remains under investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, along with digital and forensic evidence, to establish the circumstances in which Surender and Geeta died.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals found dead in the car in West Delhi?

The deceased were identified as Surender, a 46-year-old home guard, and Geeta, a 45-year-old woman. Their bodies were discovered inside a white car in the Mohan Garden area.

What was the suspected cause of death for Surender and Geeta?

Preliminary investigation suggests they died by suicide after consuming Celphos tablets. Packets of the substance were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Are police investigating any connections to other incidents?

Yes, police are investigating a possible link to the death of Geeta's husband, who allegedly died of poisoning on October 17. The connection between the three deaths is being examined.

How long had the home guard and the woman known each other?

Preliminary investigation revealed that Surender and Geeta had known each other for nearly a decade. Surender was also acquainted with Geeta's husband.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Guard DELHI Woman Found Dead In Car Police Probe Link To Husband's Death
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