Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fail Again! India’s Top Order Crumbles In ODI Series Decider

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma departed early, scoring seven runs against Fisher.

Virat Kohli also fell cheaply, dismissed by Matthew Fisher again.

Ruturaj Gaikwad followed, contributing to India's top-order collapse.

India's hopes of a strong start in the fifth ODI suffered another setback as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to fire against New Zealand again. After both endured the embarrassment of scoring ducks in the previous match, the experienced duo fell cheaply, managing only single-digit scores in the series decider. The repeated failures handed New Zealand an early advantage, with Matthew Fisher playing the central role in dismantling India's top order.

The pacer dismissed both senior batsmen in relatively quick succession, leaving the hosts under pressure at the start of their innings.

Rohit Sharma's Struggles Continue Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma was the first to depart, scoring just seven off 13 deliveries.

Fisher bowled a hard length around middle and leg, generating enough bounce to force the Indian opener into a mistimed flick.

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The ball struck high on the bat before looping towards mid-wicket, where Dean Foxcroft completed a comfortable catch.

India slipped to 23/1, and Rohit's disappointing run against New Zealand continued.

Virat Kohli Falls To Matthew Fisher Again

Virat Kohli's dismissal made matters worse for India. Fisher targeted the area outside off stump with a short delivery, tempting the batter into an attacking shot over point.

Kohli went after it but could only find a thick outside edge.

Tim Seifert leapt to his right and held a sharp catch above his shoulder, sending Kohli back for another low score.

The former India captain's series ended on a subdued note, with just 86 runs overall.

With both Rohit and Kohli back in the pavilion cheaply once again, India were left at 33/2. For New Zealand, Fisher's double strike provided the perfect start and underlined the visitors' grip over India's star batting pair.

The Men in Blue lost their third wicket soon after, as Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 18 off 27 to Jacob Duffy.