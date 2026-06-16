Congress Leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar's Murder Case Verdict Likely On June 20

Mumbai: The verdict in the 2006 murder case of Maharashtra Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, in which his cousin and former NCP MP Padamsinh Patil is an accused, is likely to be pronounced on June 20.

The matter was listed for judgment on Tuesday. However, special court judge Satyanaryan Navandar adjourned the matter to June 20, saying he will take another two to three days to complete the judgment.

Patil, the former state home minister and stepbrother of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and seven other accused faced the murder trial.

Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar is currently a Lok Sabha member from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

On June 3, 2006, Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Kazi, were on their way from Mumbai to Osmanabad (now Dharashiv). Two hitmen intercepted their car at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and opened fire, killing both on the spot.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Patil, the prime accused in the case, is alleged to have hatched the criminal conspiracy and paid the contract money to eliminate his cousin Pawanraje Nimbalkar due to intense political and business rivalry.

Besides Patil, the other accused in the case include Latur-based businessman Satish Mandade, retired state excise inspector Mohan Shukla and the shooters.

As per the case details, one Parasmal Jain was the one who initially accepted the contract of Rs 30 lakh from Mohan Shukla and Satish Mandade to kill Pawanraje Nimbalkar. He was later granted a pardon and turned approver against the other accused.

The Navi Mumbai police initially probed the case, but the Bombay High Court later transferred it to the CBI after Pawanraje Nimbalkar's wife expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation.

Patil was arrested in June 2009 after the central probe agency took over the case. A sessions court in Alibaug granted him bail in September that year.

The case trial began in July 2011. During the 15-year-long trial, the special court examined as many as 128 witnesses, including anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare.

Hazare's name came up in the case after Jain's confession that Patil had simultaneously given a contract to eliminate the activist. Hazare had testified about receiving threats from Patil.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)