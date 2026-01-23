Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCommunal Clashes Erupt In Ujjain’s Tarana After Friday Prayers; 5 Held After Stone-Pelting, Arson Reported

Communal Clashes Erupt In Ujjain’s Tarana After Friday Prayers; 5 Held After Stone-Pelting, Arson Reported

Communal clashes erupted in Tarana after a Bajrang Dal worker's attack. Violence escalated post-Friday prayers with stone-pelting and arson were reported. Police arrested five suspects involved in the attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)

Communal clashes erupted in Tarana town of Ujjain district following Friday prayers, a day after an attack on a Bajrang Dal worker triggered tensions in the area.

According to available information, violence broke out after an incident on the evening of January 22, when a man named Sohel Thakur was allegedly attacked by multiple individuals between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Thakur sustained a head injury and was taken to a hospital before being referred to Ujjain for further treatment.

The following day, members of two groups reportedly took to the streets armed with sticks, batons, and swords. Stone-pelting was reported from both sides, and several vehicles were set on fire. Two-wheelers and a bus were among the vehicles torched during the unrest. Fire department personnel later brought the fire under control.

Police said that five of the six accused named in connection with the incident have been arrested so far. The accused are alleged to have carried out a life-threatening attack on a leader associated with a Hindu organisation.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Patidar stated that Sohel Thakur, a VHP worker, was attacked from behind with sticks. He said an FIR had been registered against four to five named accused and confirmed that five arrests had been made.

However, he added that the main accused, who allegedly struck the head injury, remains absconding. Patidar said the administration had been warned that swift action was expected and that talks with officials were ongoing.

Meanwhile, bus driver Sheikh Pappu Khan said his bus was carrying passengers toward the stand and that there was no dispute involving him. He alleged that the bus was attacked from behind while he was trying to move it to a safe spot.

Khan said the vehicle was completely vandalised and questioned why it was targeted. He further claimed that slogans referring to Hindu and Muslim identities were raised and that he was left alone at the site for nearly 25 minutes before receiving help to return home.

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Communal Clashes UJJAIN
