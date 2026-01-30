Cold Tightens Grip On Uttarakhand After Snowfall And Rain; Yellow Alert For Fog Issued

An intense cold wave has tightened its grip over Uttarakhand following recent bouts of snow and rainfall across the state. Temperatures have plummeted in both the plains and hilly regions, making mornings and nights particularly biting. Although the rain and snowfall across Uttarakhand brought relief in the hills, following an extended dry spell, the weather has now shifted sharply, ushering in intensified cold conditions across the state.

While higher reaches are experiencing cold wave–like conditions, dense fog in the plains has added to daily challenges, particularly during early morning and evening hours.

Cold Conditions Intensify Across Regions

The effect of recent rain and snowfall is now clearly visible in falling temperatures, especially in the hill districts. Residents in higher-altitude areas are reporting a marked drop in temperatures during morning and evening hours, significantly increasing the chill. In contrast, daytime sunshine has offered limited relief, keeping conditions comparatively pleasant for a few hours.

In the plains, however, dry cold combined with dense fog has made conditions uncomfortable. On Thursday, Dehradun city remained shrouded in thick fog during the morning, leading to reduced visibility and subdued vehicular movement on roads.

Yellow Alert For Fog In Plains

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Friday (January 30) for Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts due to the likelihood of fog. Officials warned that visibility levels could drop significantly, potentially affecting road traffic. Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously and remain alert, particularly during early morning hours.

Apart from these districts, foggy conditions are also expected during the morning in parts of Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital and Champawat. The weather department noted that fog, coupled with low temperatures, may continue to disrupt routine activities in these areas.

Snowfall Impact Evident In Hill Districts

The snowfall recorded in the hill regions over the past few days has had a direct impact on ambient temperatures. Higher-altitude locations are witnessing steadily declining mercury levels, especially during non-daylight hours.

The increased cold has prompted residents to limit outdoor movement during early mornings and evenings.

Advisory Issued as Cold Likely to Persist

According to the Meteorological Department, cold conditions are expected to intensify further in the coming days.

Authorities have advised people to wear adequate warm clothing, avoid unnecessary travel during peak cold hours, and remain vigilant while commuting in fog-prone areas. Special caution has been urged for drivers navigating highways and city roads amid reduced visibility.