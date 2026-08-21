Punjab Bandh Today: What Remains Open And Shut, Why Sikh Bodies Are Protesting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab observes a bandh demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.

The seven-hour shutdown affects transport and commercial activity statewide.

This demand includes Jagtar Singh Hawara; Sikh bodies support.

Recent protest at Governor's residence resulted in clashes, detentions.

A statewide bandh has been called in Punjab on Friday, with normal life likely to be affected for seven hours as the Qaumi Insaf Morcha (QIM) presses for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 2 pm. Several Sikh bodies and organisations have backed the call, including the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Akali Dal Waris Punjab De and Nihang organisations.

The agitation is expected to affect commercial activity and public transport in parts of the state. However, essential services are expected to continue operating during the bandh.

ALSO READ | Andhra Rajya Sabha MP's Son Booked After Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman, Car Seized

Punjab Bandh: What Will Be Open And Shut

Shops, particularly those selling non-essential goods, are likely to remain closed during the seven-hour bandh. Hospitals and medical stores, however, are expected to remain open as they fall under essential services.

Public transport services could also be affected, potentially causing disruption for commuters. Offices are unlikely to remain closed during the bandh.

Government schools in Punjab are open, while private schools have remained shut. Panjab University has also rescheduled examinations scheduled for Friday in view of the bandh.

Why Has Punjab Bandh Been Called?

The Qaumi Insaf Morcha has called the statewide bandh to demand the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995.

The QIM has urged people across Punjab to participate in the agitation. The bandh comes days after the organisation held a protest outside Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s residence in Chandigarh on Aug. 15.

The protest turned tense as demonstrators clashed with security personnel. Police subsequently used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann was also detained while attempting to reach the governor’s residence.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Crane, JCB Fall On Kurla Slum Area Ahead Of Demolition Drive; 8 Injured

Sikh Bodies Back Statewide Protest

Several Sikh organisations and political groups have thrown their support behind Friday’s bandh, adding to the scale of the planned agitation.

Giani Harpreet Singh, president of SAD (Punar Surjit), earlier questioned whether Sikhs were being treated equally under the Constitution while backing the bandh.

“Are Sikhs not residents of this country? Is Punjab not part of India? If you consider Punjab part of India, and if you also consider the Constitution is equal for all, then Sikhs should also be given equal rights,” he said.