Internet Suspended Near Jantar Mantar; Delhi University Asks Students To Stay Away

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from 4 pm to midnight on July 23, citing security concerns linked to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The decision follows recent incidents of violence during demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak. Authorities have also tightened security in the area, while Connaught Place businesses have been asked to shut early as a precaution against any further unrest.

Internet Curbs Ordered

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, mobile internet services will remain suspended around Jantar Mantar from 4 pm until midnight on Thursday to prevent any deterioration in the law and order situation.

The decision comes after sporadic violence during the ongoing CJP demonstrations, which have drawn students and young people from across the country. Security has been significantly strengthened around the protest site, with police also deploying mobile signal jammers in sensitive areas.

The precautionary measures follow clashes in central Delhi that reportedly left at least six police personnel injured, including two officers of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank. Reports also claimed that a 45-year-old Rapid Action Force personnel was attacked with swords and sticks during protests in Connaught Place earlier this week.

Also Read: Pakistan Reacts To CJP Protest, Calls It India's Internal Matter

DU Issues Advisory

Amid heightened security, the University of Delhi urged students and faculty to stay away from Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in unlawful assemblies or demonstrations could invite legal action and affect their academic and professional prospects.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

In a post on X, the university said: "Your safety matters to us." It noted that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India and advised students to prioritise their safety and comply with the law.

The advisory also cautioned students against misinformation, saying a significant amount of fake and misleading content was being circulated to fuel the situation. It urged the university community to remain vigilant and avoid being influenced by unverified information.

Also Read: 'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest At Gandhi Smriti