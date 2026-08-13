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English NewsCitiesBSP Expels Former UP Minister Anant Kumar Mishra For 'Anti-Party' Activities

BSP Expels Former UP Minister Anant Kumar Mishra For 'Anti-Party' Activities

Mishra was the medical and health minister in Mayawati's previous government formed in 2007.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh health minister Anant Kumar Mishra alias Antu Mishra was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, BSP chief Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister announced the decision in a post on X.

"Shri Anant Kumar Mishra alias Antu Mishra, who served as health minister in the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, has been expelled from the party with immediate effect today due to his anti-party activities, among other reasons," Mayawati said in her post.

She also urged BSP workers at all levels to remain alert to the tactics of political opponents amid the increasingly heated electoral atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and work with "full honesty and dedication" to ensure the success of the party's Ambedkarite mission in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mishra was the medical and health minister in Mayawati's previous government formed in 2007.

Mayawati had earlier expelled her nephew Akash Anand's father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth, as well as party coordinator for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir Randhir Singh Beniwal, on allegations of anti-party activities. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSP BSP  Anant Kumar Mishra
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