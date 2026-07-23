India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsPakistan Reacts To CJP Protest, Calls It India's Internal Matter

Pakistan Reacts To CJP Protest, Calls It India's Internal Matter

Pakistan calls the CJP protest over the NEET row India's internal matter as the Centre pushes talks and Delhi Police tighten action.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre offered talks; Delhi Police intensified investigation into protest violence.

Pakistan has declined to comment on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the police action against demonstrators in Delhi, calling it India's internal matter. The response came after Pakistan's Foreign Office was asked whether the reported baton charge on protesting students amounted to a human rights violation. Meanwhile, the controversy over the protest continues to intensify, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the Centre renewing its offer of talks with CJP, and Delhi Police stepping up action against those allegedly involved in recent violence.

Pakistan Declines Comment

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Islamabad would not comment on the issue when asked about the reported police action against CJP protesters in Delhi.

"It is India's internal matter. We have nothing to say on it," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened political debate over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: Passports Of CJP Protesters Involved In Violence May Be Cancelled: Reports

Pressure Mounts

Amid the continuing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

Reacting to the announcement, CJP said the punishment of offenders was only part of the issue, arguing that the bigger question was why examination papers continued to leak.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said repeated paper leaks reflected failures throughout the system. He argued that unless accountability was fixed, fear of punishment was created and safeguards were strengthened, such incidents would continue.

The Centre, meanwhile, has maintained that it is willing to hold talks with student representatives. Union Minister JP Nadda said four proposals for discussions had been sent to the CJP leadership over the past 24 hours but no response had been received. He reiterated that the government was ready to meet the delegation either at his residence or office.

At the same time, Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the violence that erupted during the protest. According to sources, investigators are analysing CCTV footage, video recordings and other digital evidence to identify those directly involved in rioting and vandalism. Reports suggest the authorities may also initiate the process of seeking cancellation of the passports of those found responsible.

Separately, shops, offices and restaurants around Connaught Place were directed to close from 6:30 pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure amid the prevailing security situation in central Delhi.

Also Read: 'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest At Gandhi Smriti

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan DHarmendra Pradhan Abhijeet Dipke Pakistan On CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Pakistan Reacts To CJP Protest, Calls It India's Internal Matter
Pakistan Reacts To CJP Protest, Calls It India's Internal Matter
News
Centre Agrees To Hold Talks With CJP: 'Let's Sit Down And Discuss'
Centre Agrees To Hold Talks With CJP: 'Let's Sit Down And Discuss'
India
'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest At Gandhi Smriti
'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest At Gandhi Smriti
World
China's AI Is Catching Up With the US Faster Than Expected-Explained
China's AI Is Catching Up With the US Faster Than Expected-Explained
Advertisement

Videos

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion
Politics: Opposition Targets PM Modi Over Silence on Student Protest
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Target Government Over Student Protests, Announce Mega March
BJP vs Opposition: NEET Row Escalates in Parliament as Opposition Demands Education Minister’s Resignation
Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget