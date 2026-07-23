Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre offered talks; Delhi Police intensified investigation into protest violence.

Pakistan has declined to comment on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the police action against demonstrators in Delhi, calling it India's internal matter. The response came after Pakistan's Foreign Office was asked whether the reported baton charge on protesting students amounted to a human rights violation. Meanwhile, the controversy over the protest continues to intensify, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the Centre renewing its offer of talks with CJP, and Delhi Police stepping up action against those allegedly involved in recent violence.

Pakistan Declines Comment

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Islamabad would not comment on the issue when asked about the reported police action against CJP protesters in Delhi.

"It is India's internal matter. We have nothing to say on it," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened political debate over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: Passports Of CJP Protesters Involved In Violence May Be Cancelled: Reports

Pressure Mounts

Amid the continuing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

Reacting to the announcement, CJP said the punishment of offenders was only part of the issue, arguing that the bigger question was why examination papers continued to leak.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said repeated paper leaks reflected failures throughout the system. He argued that unless accountability was fixed, fear of punishment was created and safeguards were strengthened, such incidents would continue.

The Centre, meanwhile, has maintained that it is willing to hold talks with student representatives. Union Minister JP Nadda said four proposals for discussions had been sent to the CJP leadership over the past 24 hours but no response had been received. He reiterated that the government was ready to meet the delegation either at his residence or office.

At the same time, Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the violence that erupted during the protest. According to sources, investigators are analysing CCTV footage, video recordings and other digital evidence to identify those directly involved in rioting and vandalism. Reports suggest the authorities may also initiate the process of seeking cancellation of the passports of those found responsible.

Separately, shops, offices and restaurants around Connaught Place were directed to close from 6:30 pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure amid the prevailing security situation in central Delhi.

Also Read: 'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest At Gandhi Smriti