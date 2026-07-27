Delhi Police Crack Down On ‘Abusive’ Posts Targeting PM Modi After CJP Protest Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police cracked down on social media content targeting Prime Minister Modi.

CJP ended its month-long protest after government agreed demands.

Government agreed to compensation and withdrew FIRs against student protesters.

The agitation stemmed from NEET paper leak, demanding systemic reforms.

Delhi Police has stepped up action against social media content allegedly containing crude and abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation.

Several social media platforms have reportedly received notices from the police, following which most of the flagged videos, comments and posts have been removed. A police team is continuing to monitor online content and is said to be issuing fresh notices when new material comes to light, according to NDTV.

The crackdown comes a day after the CJP called off its agitation following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister and the government’s agreement to two additional demands raised by the group.

ALSO READ |

CJP Ends Month-Long Protest After Government Assurances

The student-led agitation had continued for a little over a month before being withdrawn on Saturday. The resignation of Pradhan came amid a wider campaign that began with anger over the NEET paper leak and eventually expanded into demands for accountability and reforms in India’s examination system.

After Pradhan stepped down, the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP added further demands. These included Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdrawal of action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force and police.

At a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the group was withdrawing the agitation in good faith, on the understanding that the agreed terms would be implemented within the promised timelines.

CJP said the Centre had agreed to compensate the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the protesters that FIRs registered against them anywhere in India would be withdrawn.

CJP Claims FIRs Against Protesters Will Be Withdrawn

When asked whether the government had agreed to withdraw every FIR or only cases involving peaceful protesters, CJP leader Ranka said the organisation was confident that a distinction could be made between serious criminal cases and peaceful demonstrators.

Ranka said CJP had advocated a peaceful protest from the beginning and claimed the 37-day agitation had remained peaceful. He added that the agreement covered the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and organisers, as well as no future FIRs against CJP organisers and protesters.

CJP has not yet responded to reports of the Delhi Police action against social media posts allegedly targeting Modi.

ALSO READ |

How CJP Agitation Gathered Momentum

The controversy surrounding Pradhan’s position had been building since early May, when anger erupted over the NEET paper leak. The issue subsequently developed into a broader movement demanding accountability and changes to the examination system.

On June 20, the CJP, founded in May by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke, began an open-ended sit-in at Jantar Mantar. Government representatives opened talks with the group on July 20, by which time activist Sonam Wangchuk had also joined the agitation.

Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and gave the campaign additional momentum. The situation became more tense during CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, when police used tear gas and baton charges.

Witnesses said protesters and police personnel were injured during the confrontation. Videos showing demonstrators being struck and dragged away by police circulated widely online, intensifying concerns over the handling of the protest.