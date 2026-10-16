Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police warns against protest demanding Election Commissioner's resignation.

Over 32,000 personnel deployed; Section 163 BNSS in force.

CJP march planned; symbolic flag display may be permitted.

Central Park closed; traffic disruptions expected from 3 PM.

Delhi Police has urged people to stay away from the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, while indicating that a "select few people" may be permitted to participate in the march at a suitable location.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi, in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel stationed in the national capital over the past week following the CJP’s call for protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Hindustan Times reported.

Together, around 32,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across central Delhi on Friday, the HT report stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday with the national flag. The party has appealed for participation through social media and a press conference, amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over its demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Section 163 BNSS In Force, Central Park To Remain Closed

In a statement issued on Thursday, Delhi Police cited prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, saying the restrictions had been imposed to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives as well as public and private property.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the area. Police warned that legal action would be taken against anyone violating the prohibitory orders.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. It has also sought security arrangements to prevent unauthorised access to the park, according to the police statement.

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While urging people to avoid the proposed gathering, police indicated that a limited number of participants could be allowed to take part in a symbolic display of patriotism at a suitable location. The force also stressed that the national flag must be carried and displayed, and the national anthem sung, in accordance with prescribed rules and with due respect, dignity and decorum.

Security has also been stepped up at several locations as a precautionary measure, including the Jhandewalan area along Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is staying.

Traffic Disruptions Likely From 3 PM

Traffic movement on some roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 3 pm on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport to avoid inconvenience.

Police said trader and market associations in Connaught Place and adjoining areas had sought protection for their establishments against unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, which they said could affect business during the festive season.

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Security Deployment Higher Than October 10 Protest

Delhi Police had deployed around 5,000 personnel in the New Delhi district during the CJP protest on October 10. The district includes Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, nearby metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

The deployment planned for Friday comes as the CJP continues to call for demonstrations demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police have urged people not to assemble at the proposed venue, while leaving open the possibility of allowing a select group to conduct a symbolic march at a suitable location.

(With PTI inputs)