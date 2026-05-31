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HomeCitiesMonkey Showers Rs 2 Lakh From Tree In UP, Video Goes Viral

Monkey Showers Rs 2 Lakh From Tree In UP, Video Goes Viral

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras and mobile phones, and the footage has since gone viral online.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

A bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has gone viral on social media after a monkey allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash from a lawyer and scattered currency notes from atop a tree.

The incident took place near a stamp vendor's office on Kacheri Road, where the lawyer had reportedly arrived carrying the cash to complete property registration formalities. According to eyewitnesses, a monkey suddenly grabbed the bag and climbed a nearby tree before anyone could react.

Monkey Opens Bag, Throws Rs 500 Notes

Once perched on the tree, the monkey opened the bag and began tossing Rs 500 notes into the air, creating a scene that left onlookers stunned. Videos circulating online show currency notes fluttering to the ground while people rush to collect them.

The unexpected "money shower" drew a crowd, and chaos briefly ensued as people gathered beneath the tree. Witnesses said the lawyer and his associates watched helplessly as the monkey continued to pull out and throw notes from the bag.

Bag Recovered After Lengthy Effort

In an attempt to retrieve the cash, one person climbed the tree and tried to coax the monkey into dropping the bag. After considerable effort, the animal eventually abandoned the bag and fled.

The lawyer managed to recover the bag, though there are concerns that some of the cash may still be missing.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras and mobile phones, and the footage has since gone viral online. Social media users have reacted with amusement, posting humorous comments about the monkey's antics.

Police have been informed about the incident. Locals say monkeys are a persistent nuisance in the court complex area, and similar incidents involving food, mobile phones and personal belongings have been reported in the past.

Before You Go

Breaking: Main Accused in Ghaziabad's Surya Murder Case Killed in Police Encounter

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bulandshahr Monkey UP News
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