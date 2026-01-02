Bulldozer Action In Rajasthan Amid Tight Security After Stone-Pelting Incident: VIDEO

The local administration in Rajasthan’s Chomu has launched a drive to demolish illegal constructions in the Imam Chowk area. The action is being carried out in coordination with the municipal council, which has identified the encroachments.

Chomu Police Station SHO Pradeep Sharma said action must be taken against those found in the wrong. He added that the municipal council has marked the illegal structures and is proceeding with their removal.

Bulldozer Action Linked To December 25 Incident

The demolition drive is being conducted amid heavy security arrangements. Officials said the action is directed at those allegedly involved in the stone-pelting incident that took place on December 25.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: In Chomu, the local administration is taking action to demolish the illegal constructions built in the Imam Chowk area. pic.twitter.com/LEZpk69WvH — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

Political Reaction Surfaces On Social Media

Reacting to the bulldozer action in the Jaipur district’s Chomu area, BJP spokesperson and three-time former MLA from the Chomu seat, Ramlal Sharma, posted a message on social media.

In his post, Sharma wrote religious slogans and added a line stating that the deserving should be honoured, while the guilty should be punished.