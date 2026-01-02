Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBulldozer Action In Rajasthan Amid Tight Security After Stone-Pelting Incident: VIDEO

Bulldozer Action In Rajasthan Amid Tight Security After Stone-Pelting Incident: VIDEO

This action, under heavy security, is reportedly linked to a December 25 stone-pelting incident. BJP's Ramlal Sharma reacted on social media, advocating for punishing the guilty.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

The local administration in Rajasthan’s Chomu has launched a drive to demolish illegal constructions in the Imam Chowk area. The action is being carried out in coordination with the municipal council, which has identified the encroachments.

Chomu Police Station SHO Pradeep Sharma said action must be taken against those found in the wrong. He added that the municipal council has marked the illegal structures and is proceeding with their removal.

Bulldozer Action Linked To December 25 Incident

The demolition drive is being conducted amid heavy security arrangements. Officials said the action is directed at those allegedly involved in the stone-pelting incident that took place on December 25.

Political Reaction Surfaces On Social Media

Reacting to the bulldozer action in the Jaipur district’s Chomu area, BJP spokesperson and three-time former MLA from the Chomu seat, Ramlal Sharma, posted a message on social media.

In his post, Sharma wrote religious slogans and added a line stating that the deserving should be honoured, while the guilty should be punished.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Demolition
