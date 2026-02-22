Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCase Filed Over Abusive Comment On Police Facebook Post In Kerala

Case Filed Over Abusive Comment On Police Facebook Post In Kerala

Following directions from the District Police Chief’s office, a case was registered and efforts were initiated to identify the account holder, police added.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)

Thrissur (Kerala): A case has been registered against a Facebook account holder who allegedly posted an abusive comment under a police Facebook post regarding an enforcement drive against private buses here, officials said on Sunday.

Officials at the Thrissur City Cyber Police Station said the case was registered a few days ago after the abusive comment came to their notice under a Facebook post.

According to police, on February 12, the Thrissur City Police posted on its official Facebook page about action taken against private buses engaged in competitive driving.

However, a person using a Facebook account under the name "Balu Balu" allegedly posted an abusive comment and challenged the police, officials said.

Police officials said the account holder has since been identified and further investigation is underway.

The case has been registered under Section 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for uttering obscene words in a public space and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing public nuisance. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

