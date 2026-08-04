Karnataka Family Cheated Of Rs 4,000 Outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple 

A family from Karnataka was allegedly cheated of Rs 4,000 outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi after a man promised to arrange quick darshan but failed to deliver. The incident came to light on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, when thousands of devotees thronged the temple.

The temple administration has suspended the special darshan facility until further orders due to the heavy rush of pilgrims.

According to reports, the Karnataka family had travelled to Varanasi to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Outside the temple premises, they were approached by a man identified as Pawan Pandey, who allegedly claimed he could arrange faster darshan in exchange for money.

The family reportedly paid him Rs 4,000, but he neither arranged the promised darshan nor returned the money. This led to an argument between the family and the accused.

Police Recover Money, Detain Accused

An inspector present nearby noticed the commotion and immediately intervened. Police detained Pawan Pandey and questioned him.

During the inquiry, officers allegedly found that the accused had been cheating devotees by luring them with promises of expedited temple entry. Police recovered the Rs 4,000 from the accused and returned it to the family before taking him to Chowk Police Station for further questioning.

Police have urged pilgrims to remain cautious and avoid paying money to unauthorised individuals claiming to provide special access to the temple.

Temple Administration Issues Advisory

With the onset of the Shravan month and a surge in the number of devotees, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has appealed to pilgrims not to pay anyone in the name of facilitating darshan or fall prey to such claims.

Authorities have advised devotees to exercise patience and follow the official arrangements for darshan. The administration had earlier suspended the special darshan facility for the time being in view of the heavy footfall during the holy month.