Caught On CCTV: Faridabad Teacher Stabbed Over 20 Times Inside School By Stalker

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Attack filmed by CCTV; accused arrested within two hours.

A 29-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed to death inside a private school in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday by a masked man who had allegedly been stalking her for nearly two years.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Amit, was arrested within two hours of the incident. Police said preliminary investigation suggests he carried out the attack after the teacher had recently filed a molestation complaint against him.

Teacher Attacked At School Entrance

The deceased, Sandhya, was a resident of Dabua in Ballabgarh and lived with her husband in Firozpur Kalan. She taught at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona village.

Police said Sandhya reached the school at around 9.30 am as part of her regular routine. Shortly after classes began, the accused allegedly arrived at the campus with his face covered by a white scarf and asked to meet her.

School staff informed Sandhya, who walked towards the main gate, where the accused allegedly dragged her out and attacked her with a knife.

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According to police, she was stabbed more than 20 times in the face, neck and chest. Despite attempting to escape and calling for help, she collapsed after sustaining multiple injuries.

Investigators said the attacker continued stabbing her even after she fell to the ground before fleeing the school premises.

According to investigators, the assault was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. A purported video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, appears to show the masked attacker repeatedly stabbing the teacher before fleeing. ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Disclaimer: The video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

School Staff Tried To Intervene

School administrator Tejpal said he rushed to the scene after hearing screams and attempted to stop the attacker.

"I tried to warn the young man, and shouted, Hey, what are you doing? Stop! but he charged at me with the knife. I started looking for something to use as a weapon, but by then, he had struck her several times and fled. There was only one attacker. He had a bike without a number plate, which was parked outside. After the incident, I informed police and immediately took Sandhya to hospital, where doctor declared her dead," he told news agency PTI.

Police said other teachers also rushed to assist Sandhya, but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

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Stalking Allegations Under Investigation

According to police, Amit was a student at a private school in the victim's village around two years ago, when he became acquainted with her. Investigators said he allegedly continued contacting and stalking the teacher despite her reluctance to communicate with him.

Police said Sandhya had warned him that she would approach the authorities if the harassment continued.

A few days before the killing, she had allegedly filed a molestation complaint against Amit. Police said he had apologised publicly at the time, but investigators believe he attacked the teacher in retaliation.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 58 police station. The accused is being questioned and is expected to be produced before a local court on Tuesday.