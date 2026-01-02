Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPM Modi Posts Glimpses Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics Exposition In New Delhi

PM Modi Posts Glimpses Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics Exposition In New Delhi

Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, believed to be where Gautam Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 08:51 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturdaytook to the social media platform X and posted glimpses of the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi, marking a significant moment for India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Sharing glimpses from the exhibition on X after the inauguration, the Prime Minister said, “Here are glimpses from the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics in Delhi. I call upon all those passionate about culture and Buddhism to come to this Exposition.”

Exhibition Showcases Rare Relics Linked to Bhagwan Buddha

The exposition, titled ‘The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’, brings together sacred Piprahwa relics associated with Bhagwan Buddha, including those repatriated after more than a century. It also features authentic relics and archaeological materials preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a pivotal place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. According to an official statement, they are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly associated with Bhagwan Buddha. Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, believed to be where Gautam Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

Thematic Displays And Immersive Experience

Organised thematically, the exhibition features a reconstructed interpretive model inspired by the Sanchi stupa at its centre, combining authentic relics from national collections with the repatriated gems.

Other sections of the exposition include Piprahwa Revisited; Vignettes of the Life of Buddha; Intangible in the Tangible: The Aesthetic Language of Buddhist Teachings; Expansion of Buddhist Art and Ideals Beyond Borders; and Repatriation of Cultural Artefacts: The Continuing Endeavour.

To enhance public engagement, the exposition is supported by an extensive audio-visual experience, including immersive films, digital reconstructions, interpretive projections, and multimedia presentations. These elements offer insights into the life of Bhagwan Buddha, the discovery and journey of the Piprahwa relics, and the artistic traditions inspired by his teachings.

Civilisational Legacy And Cultural Continuity

The exposition underscores India’s enduring civilisational connection with the teachings of Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister’s emphasis on preserving and promoting the country’s spiritual and cultural heritage. The recent repatriation of the Piprahwa relics has been made possible through sustained government efforts, institutional collaboration, and public–private partnerships.

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi PM Modi Sacred Piprahwa Relics Exposition
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Govt Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Improves
Govt Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Improves, Lower Level Curbs To Continue
Cities
'Communal Prejudice And Clear Hatred': Owaisi Slams Cop Over ‘Nationality Test’ Row, Video Viral
'Communal Prejudice And Clear Hatred': Owaisi Slams Cop Over ‘Nationality Test’ Row, Video Viral
World
‘Op Sindoor Earns Praise In Pakistan’: Baloch Activist Shows Open Support For India
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan
World
Will Smith Faces Lawsuit After Violinist Alleges Retaliation Over 'Sexual Harassment' Complaint
Will Smith Faces Lawsuit After Violinist Alleges Retaliation Over 'Sexual Harassment' Complaint
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget