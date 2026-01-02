PM Modi Posts Glimpses Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics Exposition In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturdaytook to the social media platform X and posted glimpses of the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi, marking a significant moment for India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Sharing glimpses from the exhibition on X after the inauguration, the Prime Minister said, “Here are glimpses from the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics in Delhi. I call upon all those passionate about culture and Buddhism to come to this Exposition.”

Exhibition Showcases Rare Relics Linked to Bhagwan Buddha

The exposition, titled ‘The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’, brings together sacred Piprahwa relics associated with Bhagwan Buddha, including those repatriated after more than a century. It also features authentic relics and archaeological materials preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a pivotal place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. According to an official statement, they are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly associated with Bhagwan Buddha. Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, believed to be where Gautam Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

Thematic Displays And Immersive Experience

Organised thematically, the exhibition features a reconstructed interpretive model inspired by the Sanchi stupa at its centre, combining authentic relics from national collections with the repatriated gems.

Other sections of the exposition include Piprahwa Revisited; Vignettes of the Life of Buddha; Intangible in the Tangible: The Aesthetic Language of Buddhist Teachings; Expansion of Buddhist Art and Ideals Beyond Borders; and Repatriation of Cultural Artefacts: The Continuing Endeavour.

To enhance public engagement, the exposition is supported by an extensive audio-visual experience, including immersive films, digital reconstructions, interpretive projections, and multimedia presentations. These elements offer insights into the life of Bhagwan Buddha, the discovery and journey of the Piprahwa relics, and the artistic traditions inspired by his teachings.

Civilisational Legacy And Cultural Continuity

The exposition underscores India’s enduring civilisational connection with the teachings of Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister’s emphasis on preserving and promoting the country’s spiritual and cultural heritage. The recent repatriation of the Piprahwa relics has been made possible through sustained government efforts, institutional collaboration, and public–private partnerships.

