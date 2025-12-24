BTech Student Dies By Suicide In Noida, Suicide Note Recovered

A first-year BTech student in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park died by suicide, allegedly due to extreme academic pressure and mental stress. The student’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room. Police have recovered a suicide note from the room and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Akashdeep (26), a first-year BTech student at Delhi Technical Campus. He was residing at SNH Hostel in Knowledge Park. According to fellow students, suspicion arose when Akashdeep did not step out of his room for a long time. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response from inside.

The students immediately informed the local police. A police team reached the hostel and forced open the door. Inside, they found Akashdeep’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Suicide Note Recovered

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the room, in which the student cited academic pressure and mental stress as the reason for taking the extreme step. In the note, he stated that no one should be held responsible for his death and that no individual was at fault.

The incident has left the student’s family devastated, while his classmates remain in shock.

It is worth noting that Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park houses hundreds of schools and colleges. Incidents of student suicides due to academic pressure are frequently reported from the area. Despite this, there is growing concern over the lack of serious intervention by educational institutions. Academic stress continues to pose a major challenge for today’s youth.