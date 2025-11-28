Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Boy, 4, Dies After Tractor Accidentally Falls Into Well In Maharashtra's Solapur

Boy, 4, Dies After Tractor Accidentally Falls Into Well In Maharashtra's Solapur

With the tractor impossible to retrieve, authorities decided to drain the well. Villagers assisted throughout the operation, which lasted nearly 12 hours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A four-year-old boy died on Thursday afternoon in Shelgaon village of Barshi taluka, Solapur district, after a tractor accidentally plunged into a well during ongoing motor-retrieval work, local authorities said.

According to information provided by villagers, the incident occurred while a tractor was stationed near a well to assist in removing a motor. The child, identified as Shivraj Sherkhane, was playing nearby when he climbed onto the parked vehicle. Officials said he accidentally shifted the gear, causing the tractor to move forward and fall directly into the well with the child still atop it.

Witnesses said the accident happened within seconds, leaving bystanders shocked and unable to react quickly. Shivraj’s father, Sandip Sherkhane, attempted to rescue his son immediately, while local youths entered the well to search for the child. The fire brigade and police were notified and soon reached the site to begin rescue operations.

Emergency personnel faced significant challenges due to the tractor being wedged at the bottom, the depth of the water, and heavy mud. With the tractor impossible to retrieve, authorities decided to drain the well. Villagers assisted throughout the operation, which lasted nearly 12 hours.

Rescue teams eventually recovered the child’s body after the water level dropped sufficiently to reveal it at the base of the well. Officials confirmed that Shivraj had died by the time he was located.

The incident has caused widespread grief in the village, with community members expressing deep sorrow over the death of the young child. Authorities are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Maharashtra Solapur
