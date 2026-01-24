Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAmartya Sen Warns ‘Hasty’ SIR In Bengal May Hurt Democracy

Amartya Sen Warns ‘Hasty’ SIR In Bengal May Hurt Democracy

Earlier this month, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission had served Sen with a notice for an SIR hearing.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, warning that the exercise is being carried out with “undue hurry” and could undermine democratic participation ahead of the Assembly elections due in a few months.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sen said that while electoral roll revisions can strengthen democracy if done carefully, the current process in Bengal falls short of that standard.

“A thorough review of electoral rolls done carefully with adequate time can be a good democratic procedure, but this is not what is happening in West Bengal at this time,” he said.

‘Exercise Being Done In A Hurry’

The 92-year-old economist stressed that such exercises require sufficient time and procedural care, which he said are “missing” in the current SIR process.

Sen said the revision was being conducted at a pace that leaves voters without adequate opportunity to submit documents needed to establish eligibility.

“The SIR is being done in a hurry,” he said, adding that people are not being given “sufficient opportunity” to prove their eligibility for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“This is both unjust to the electorate and unfair to Indian democracy.”

Special Intensive Revision In West Bengal

Hearings under the Special Intensive Revision began in West Bengal in December last year. At the time, a senior official had said that around 32 lakh ‘unmapped’ voters—those unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral rolls—would be called for hearings in the first phase.

Earlier this month, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission had served Sen with a notice for an SIR hearing.

According to a PTI report, Sen was summoned after the Election Commission flagged a “logical discrepancy” related to an age difference between him and his mother, Amita Sen, in the electoral rolls.

Sen Recounts His Own Experience With SIR Hearings

Drawing from his personal experience, Sen said the time pressure was evident even among Election Commission officials.

“Sometimes, the officials of the Election Commission themselves seem to lack enough time,” he said.

He recalled being questioned about his right to vote from his home constituency of Santiniketan, from where he has voted earlier and where his name and address are already on official records.

“When they questioned my right to vote from my home constituency in Santiniketan… they questioned me about my deceased mother’s age at my date of birth, even though, as a voter herself, my mother’s details, like mine, were stored also in their own official records,” he said.

Documentation Challenges For Rural-Born Citizens

Sen also highlighted the broader documentation challenges faced by many Indians, particularly those born in rural areas.

“Like many Indian citizens born in rural India (I was born in the then village of Santiniketan), I do not have a birth certificate, and my eligibility to vote required further paperwork to be presented on my behalf,” he said.

Related Video

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal?

It's an ongoing exercise to revise electoral rolls in West Bengal. The process began in December last year, with an initial focus on 'unmapped' voters.

What concerns has Amartya Sen raised about the SIR process?

Amartya Sen expressed concerns that the SIR is being conducted with 'undue hurry' and insufficient time for voters to establish their eligibility. He believes this could undermine democratic participation.

Why was Amartya Sen summoned for an SIR hearing?

Amartya Sen was summoned due to a 'logical discrepancy' flagged by the Election Commission regarding an age difference between him and his mother in the electoral rolls. He recounted his own experience with the hearing, noting time pressure.

What challenges do rural-born citizens face during electoral roll revisions?

Many citizens born in rural India, like Amartya Sen, may lack birth certificates. This can create challenges in presenting the necessary paperwork to prove their eligibility to vote.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amartya Sen WEst Bengal SIR Hasty SIR In West Bengal May Hurt Democracy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly
Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly
Trending
From Herzog Documentary To White House Meme: How A Penguin Took Over The Internet
From Herzog Documentary To White House Meme: How A Penguin Took Over The Internet
Cities
Noida Techie Death: Krishna Karunesh Appointed CEO Of Noida Authority After Engineer’s Death Triggers Scrutiny
Noida Techie Death: Krishna Karunesh Appointed CEO Of Noida Authority After Engineer’s Death Triggers Scrutiny
News
Amartya Sen Warns ‘Hasty’ SIR In Bengal May Hurt Democracy
Amartya Sen Warns ‘Hasty’ SIR In Bengal May Hurt Democracy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Row Deepens, Ramdev vs Avimukteshwaranand, Saints Split, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Navi Mumbai Chemical Factory Blaze, Firefighters Battle Massive Flames, No Casualties Reported
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Case Delayed, Forensic Panel Awaits Crucial SIT Papers
Prayagraj Protest: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Slams Yogi, Endorses Keshav Maurya
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget