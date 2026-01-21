Setback After Setback For Thackeray Brothers: MNS Corporators To Support Shinde Camp?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSetback After Setback For Thackeray Brothers: MNS Corporators To Support Shinde Camp?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hit out strongly at the development, warning that those who “betray Maharashtra” would not be forgiven.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
The power tussle within Maharashtra’s ruling alliance has taken a new turn after reports claimed the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is looking to rope in corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. The development comes barely weeks after MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reunited and contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election together. While the BJP and Shinde Sena secured strong numbers in the BMC, the fight for the mayor’s post has sharpened negotiations and triggered shifting equations across other civic bodies too.

Shinde Sena Eyes MNS Support

According to the report, the Shinde Sena is considering an understanding with the newly elected MNS corporators in Kalyan-Dombivli, where the BJP and Shinde Sena have emerged as the largest parties. In the local body, Shinde Sena won 53 seats and the BJP 50, well above the majority mark of 62, but both allies are said to be staking claim to the mayor’s chair.

It is in this context that the five MNS corporators have become politically significant. The report said if MNS backs the Shinde faction, it could strengthen its negotiating position in the civic body’s power structure.

‘Development Politics’ Pitch

A reported meeting between Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske and MNS leader Raju Patil has fuelled speculation about a possible tie-up. Mhaske downplayed the chatter of any split within the Mahayuti, saying the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance contested the election together and would run the civic body as an alliance.

He also framed the prospective arrangement as “development politics”, saying parties coming together for city-level development should be welcomed. Patil, on the other hand, said the decision was aimed at ensuring “stability” in the civic body and added that a common minimum programme could be worked out if the arrangement takes shape.

Raut’s Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hit out strongly at the development, warning that those who “betray Maharashtra” would not be forgiven. He also urged the MNS leadership to take action against its corporators if they extend support to the ruling alliance.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
