Home'If BLOs Are In This Condition...': TMC Alleges Election Commission Of 'Pressurising' Officials

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata is witnessing escalating concern over the heavy workload on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the SIR process, amid reports of several officers falling ill and even dying due to work pressure. From distributing enumeration forms door to door, to collecting filled-in forms and managing digitisation, the mounting tasks have triggered political reactions, with the Trinamool Congress already vocal on the issue.

Shamik Bhattacharya Targets Election Commission

Amid the controversy, State BJP President Shamik Bhattacharya has sharply questioned the role of the Election Commission. He argued that the Commission must take responsibility for the conditions faced by BLOs, asserting that the situation cannot be managed from Delhi by issuing “two or three statements”.

Demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Visit Bengal

Bhattacharya insisted that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must personally come to West Bengal. “They will have to see the condition of the BLOs. They will have to understand how the process is going on,” he said, adding that sending representatives from Delhi and monitoring from afar is insufficient.

He emphasised that West Bengal’s circumstances differ significantly from other states, demanding that Gyanesh Kumar visit multiple districts, including Kolkata, Burdwan and South 24 Parganas, to oversee the SIR process directly.

BJP Seeks Accountability and On-Ground Monitoring

Bhattacharya further alleged that in several cases, individuals against whom SIR action was required have not faced any steps yet. He maintained that the Election Commission must ensure the safety and security of BLOs and cannot rely on remote supervision or phone-based instructions.

“The situation in West Bengal is different from other provinces… Gyanesh Kumar will have to come and sit in the office himself,” he said, asserting that the BJP will present all related documents to the Commission.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Election Commission CEC TMC Shamik Bhattacharya .TMC BLO
