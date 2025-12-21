BJP MLA Slaps Auto Driver For 'Violating' Traffic Rules In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Shah slapped an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area for allegedly violating traffic rules. The incident was recorded on camera and its video has gone viral on social media.

The incident, which took place on Friday, sparked a row and drew flak from opposition leaders, who criticised the BJP MLA for assaulting the driver.

In the viral video, Shah is seen stopping the auto-rickshaw and slapping the driver during an argument. According to media reports, the driver was driving his rickshaw on the wrong side of the road, which prompted the BJP MLA to stop him.

The incident occurred in Ghatkopar East, where Shah and local residents were protesting against traffic issues and illegal hawkers in the area. He also shared details of the protest on his official Instagram account, where he wrote, "Strong movement against hawking in Ghatkopar East."

In his defence, Shah has claimed that the rickshaw driver was driving in the wrong direction and that the passenger had also asked him not to brake traffic rules.

“There is barely any space to walk in Ghatkopar East. Every day, residents message me about the menace of rickshaw drivers and bikers circumventing rules. The traffic and local police scarcely pay attention. We were holding a protest against that. While it was on, a rickshaw entered M G Road in the wrong direction. I asked him what his problem was and he said he was in a hurry. The lady passenger inside said she had told him not to break rules,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the BJP over the incident on Saturday. In a post on X, she accused Shah of taking the law into his own hands, alleging that BJP MLAs were misusing their power.

“BJP MLAs have become so arrogant that they don't even spare poor auto-rickshaw drivers. In Ghatkopar, BJP MLA Parag Shah beat up an auto-rickshaw driver today because he broke traffic rules. BJP MLAs take the law into their own hands because they think they are above the law, and now they are even resorting to street brawls! This is the true face of the BJP," she wrote.

"The BJP rolls out the red carpet for big industrialists and contractors, and takes pleasure in beating up the poor and working class!” she added.

Parag Shah has been representing Ghatkopar East in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2019.