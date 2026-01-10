Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tripped and fell face down on a stage during the conclusion of a religious gathering in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh.
Ex MP Brij Bhushan Singh Falls Face-First On Stage During Birthday Event, Video Goes Viral: WATCH
A video showing senior BJP leader and former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tripping and falling face down on a stage has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on January 8 during an eight-day National Katha Mahotsav held at Nandani Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.
The event marked the conclusion of the religious gathering, where Saint Riteshvar Maharaj had been invited to narrate the Katha. January 8 also coincided with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s 69th birthday.
The On-Stage Fall
In the widely circulated video, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is seen losing his balance and falling forward on the stage. Security personnel standing nearby rushed to assist him but were unable to prevent the fall.
According to those present, the fall was caused by a loss of balance. Moments later, Singh stood up on his own and appeared unfazed, smiling as the programme continued.
Birthday Celebrations And Large Turnout
A large crowd had gathered at the venue on the final day of the Katha Mahotsav. The conclusion of the religious discourse also turned into a birthday celebration for the former MP, with a steady stream of greetings and congratulations from attendees.
A Special Gift From London
Among the notable moments of the day was a luxury gift presented to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A guest from London gifted him a horse named Ashva Johannesburg, reportedly worth Rs 2.5 crore.
The horse was flown in from London to India on a special flight, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of the birthday celebrations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at an event in Uttar Pradesh?
When did the incident occur, and why was it significant?
The incident occurred on January 8, which was also Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's 69th birthday and the final day of the National Katha Mahotsav.
What caused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to fall?
According to those present, the fall was caused by a loss of balance. He stood up shortly after and seemed unfazed.
What special gift did Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh receive?
A guest from London gifted him a horse named Ashva Johannesburg, reportedly valued at Rs 2.5 crore, which was flown in from London on a special flight.