HomeCitiesEx MP Brij Bhushan Singh Falls Face-First On Stage During Birthday Event, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

The event marked the conclusion of the religious gathering, where Saint Riteshvar Maharaj had been invited to narrate the Katha.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
A video showing senior BJP leader and former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tripping and falling face down on a stage has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on January 8 during an eight-day National Katha Mahotsav held at Nandani Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

 
 
 
 
 
The event marked the conclusion of the religious gathering, where Saint Riteshvar Maharaj had been invited to narrate the Katha. January 8 also coincided with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s 69th birthday.

The On-Stage Fall

In the widely circulated video, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is seen losing his balance and falling forward on the stage. Security personnel standing nearby rushed to assist him but were unable to prevent the fall.

According to those present, the fall was caused by a loss of balance. Moments later, Singh stood up on his own and appeared unfazed, smiling as the programme continued.

Birthday Celebrations And Large Turnout

A large crowd had gathered at the venue on the final day of the Katha Mahotsav. The conclusion of the religious discourse also turned into a birthday celebration for the former MP, with a steady stream of greetings and congratulations from attendees.

A Special Gift From London

Among the notable moments of the day was a luxury gift presented to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A guest from London gifted him a horse named Ashva Johannesburg, reportedly worth Rs 2.5 crore.

The horse was flown in from London to India on a special flight, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of the birthday celebrations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
