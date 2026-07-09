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English NewsCitiesHimachal Pradesh: Axe Attack Near Bilaspur Bridge Leaves Man Seriously Injured

Himachal Pradesh: Axe Attack Near Bilaspur Bridge Leaves Man Seriously Injured

A 34-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked with an axe following a dispute in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur. Police are probing the incident, including past rivalry,

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:26 AM (IST)
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  • Victim Sunny Gill hospitalized critically, currently battling for life.

Bilaspur (HP): A man in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district was critically injured on Wednesday morning after being attacked by an axe following a dispute.

According to a video clip which has gone viral, the incident took place in front of the police near the Mandi-Bharari bridge on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway and the attackers allegedly showed no fear of law enforcement.

The victim, Sunny Gill, covered in blood, collapsed following the attack. Panic has gripped the entire area since the incident.

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After being administered first aid, Gill, 34, was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital where he is currently battling for his life.

The victim is accused of shooting a young man near the Bilaspur city court complex in 2024. Authorities are investigating the matter from all angles, including past disputes and personal enmity following the life-threatening attack on him.

Bilaspur SP Abhishek Dhiman said that an impartial investigation covering all aspects of the incident is underway and strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.

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According to the viral video, a dispute broke out among a group of people near the Mandi-Bharari bridge. The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

The situation escalated rapidly and the attackers, in a fit of rage, struck the victim repeatedly with an axe, inflicting deep wounds.

Alerted by the commotion, locals rushed to the scene, attended to the injured man and took him to the Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment under close medical supervision.

Two police personnel were present at the location when the incident occurred, according to the viral video. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Were police present during the incident?

According to a viral video, two police personnel were present at the location when the incident occurred. The attackers allegedly showed no fear of law enforcement.

Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bilaspur HIMACHAL PRADESH Axe Attack CRime News
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