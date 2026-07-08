Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi visited Indonesia's Prambanan Hindu temple complex.

He reflected on his spiritual connection with Lord Shiva.

India and Indonesia agreed on a temple restoration project.

This strengthens bilateral cultural ties and strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Indonesia's iconic Prambanan Temple complex with President Prabowo Subianto, offering prayers at the nearly 1,000-year-old Hindu shrine dedicated to the Trimurti, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

Speaking during the visit, PM Modi reflected on his longstanding spiritual association with Lord Shiva, describing it as his "great fortune" to repeatedly receive opportunities to contribute to the development and restoration of major Shiva temples.

"It is my good fortune that I always get an opportunity to connect with Lord Shiv. I was born in Vadnagar, where Hatkeshwar Mahadev is located. Somnath Jyotirlinga is the first Jyotirlinga; it is located in Gujarat. I have the direct responsibility for its development. My political constituency of Kashi (Varanasi) has Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev, which has continued to bless me. Be it the redevelopment of Kedarnath or that of Ujjain Mahakal, or my visit here, I received the opportunity to start the renovation here. I consider this a great fortune," the prime minister said.

PM Modi Shares Aerial View Of Prambanan Temple

The two leaders travelled by helicopter from Yogyakarta to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, with PM Modi sharing an aerial glimpse of the temple complex on X.

"The majestic Prambanan Temple!" he wrote while posting the video from the helicopter.

The visit came a day after India and Indonesia agreed to launch a joint conservation and restoration project for the historic temple complex, marking another step in strengthening cultural cooperation under India's Act East policy.

VIDEO | PM Modi visits Prambanan Temple in Indonesia.



Modi landed in Jakarta on Monday to a red-carpet welcome in the first leg of his three-nation tour, that will also cover Australia and New Zealand, to shore up cooperation in sectors such as trade, security and rare-earth… pic.twitter.com/aq6jbLPlDf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

India, Indonesia Deepen Cultural Partnership

During bilateral talks on Tuesday, PM Modi and President Prabowo exchanged a Letter of Intent for the preservation and restoration initiative.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a shared focus on promoting a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The restoration project is expected to reinforce centuries-old civilisational ties between the two countries while helping preserve one of Southeast Asia's most significant Hindu heritage sites.

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Why Prambanan Temple Is Historically Significant

Located on Indonesia's Java island, Prambanan is the country's largest Hindu temple complex and the second-largest in Southeast Asia after Cambodia's Angkor Wat.

Spread across nearly 40 hectares, the complex originally comprised around 240 temples and remains one of Indonesia's most important cultural landmarks, reflecting the deep historical links between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Built during the 9th century under the Hindu Mataram Kingdom, the temple is believed to have been commissioned by King Rakai Pikatan and completed during the reign of his successor, Lokapala.

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A UNESCO World Heritage Site With Ancient Indian Links

At the heart of the complex stand three towering temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. The 47-metre-tall Shiva Temple is the largest and most prominent structure within the site.

Its walls feature intricate carvings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and other Hindu epics, illustrating the cultural and religious exchanges that flourished across Southeast Asia through ancient maritime trade routes.

Prambanan was abandoned in the 10th century, with historians attributing its decline to political shifts in Java and volcanic activity from nearby Mount Merapi. The complex also suffered extensive earthquake damage before restoration efforts began under Dutch colonial rule in the 19th century.

Restoration Project To Preserve Shared Heritage

Major archaeological reconstruction between 1913 and 1953 restored the principal temples, and Prambanan was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

Today, it is one of Indonesia's leading cultural and tourism destinations.

The newly announced India-backed restoration project is expected to further strengthen the longstanding cultural relationship between New Delhi and Jakarta while contributing to the preservation of one of Asia's most important Hindu monuments.