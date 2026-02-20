Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah

Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah

The deceased was identified as Ananya Kumari, daughter of Satish Kumar Pandey, a railway employee and resident of Club Road.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide late Thursday night in the Club Road locality under Nawada police station limits in Arrah city, just hours before her Class 12 Physics examination.

The incident created panic in the area and left the family in deep shock.

The deceased was identified as Ananya Kumari, daughter of Satish Kumar Pandey, a railway employee and resident of Club Road. She was appearing for the CBSE Intermediate examination, and her Physics paper was scheduled for Friday.

Found Hanging In Her Room

According to family members, Ananya had dinner on Thursday night and then went to her room to sleep. Late at night, she locked the door from inside and allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta.

When there was no movement from the room for a long time, family members grew suspicious. After peering inside and receiving no response, they broke open the door and found her hanging from the fan. A black semi-circular mark was found around her neck.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, Nawada police reached the spot and took custody of the body, which was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The matter is under investigation.

SDPO Arrah Raj Kumar Shah said, “We received information from Nawada police station that an 18-year-old girl had died by suicide in the Club Road area under Nawada police station limits and that a suicide note was also found. After receiving the information, we informed the FSL team. The FSL team is reaching the spot and we are also investigating. The actual reasons are being examined. It is not yet clear what is mentioned in the suicide note, but it is also being examined by the team. Once the facts come out, we will inform you.”

Family’s Statement

The deceased’s uncle, Guddu Pandey, said that she had been suffering from jaundice for the past few days and was unwell. He also stated that she was under stress regarding her studies.

He said she had told the family that she was unable to concentrate on her studies. Her father had counselled her, telling her that if she did not feel prepared, she could skip the exam this time and appear next year. Despite this, she remained under stress, he added.

Related Video

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the 18-year-old student who allegedly died by suicide?

The student was identified as Ananya Kumari, daughter of Satish Kumar Pandey. She was an 18-year-old appearing for her CBSE Intermediate examination.

When and where did the incident take place?

The incident allegedly occurred late Thursday night in the Club Road locality, under the Nawada police station limits in Arrah city.

What were the circumstances surrounding her death?

Ananya Kumari was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room from the inside. She had reportedly experienced stress related to her studies and was also unwell with jaundice.

What is the current status of the police investigation?

The police have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination and are investigating the incident. A suicide note was also found and is being examined.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arrah Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Physics Board Exam
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah
Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah
Cities
VHP Seeks Renaming Of ‘Nabi Karim’ Metro Station To ‘Ramnagar’, Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi
VHP Seeks Renaming Of ‘Nabi Karim’ Metro Station To ‘Ramnagar’, Sparks Fresh Row In Delhi
Cities
'Brainless, Shameless’: BJP Lashes Out At Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit
'Brainless, Shameless’: BJP Lashes Out At Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit
Cities
Indian Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protests Inside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police To Take Legal Action
Indian Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protests Inside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police To Take Legal Action
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget