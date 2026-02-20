Bihar Teen Dies By Suicide Before Physics Board Exam In Arrah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide late Thursday night in the Club Road locality under Nawada police station limits in Arrah city, just hours before her Class 12 Physics examination.

The incident created panic in the area and left the family in deep shock.

The deceased was identified as Ananya Kumari, daughter of Satish Kumar Pandey, a railway employee and resident of Club Road. She was appearing for the CBSE Intermediate examination, and her Physics paper was scheduled for Friday.

Found Hanging In Her Room

According to family members, Ananya had dinner on Thursday night and then went to her room to sleep. Late at night, she locked the door from inside and allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta.

When there was no movement from the room for a long time, family members grew suspicious. After peering inside and receiving no response, they broke open the door and found her hanging from the fan. A black semi-circular mark was found around her neck.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, Nawada police reached the spot and took custody of the body, which was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The matter is under investigation.

SDPO Arrah Raj Kumar Shah said, “We received information from Nawada police station that an 18-year-old girl had died by suicide in the Club Road area under Nawada police station limits and that a suicide note was also found. After receiving the information, we informed the FSL team. The FSL team is reaching the spot and we are also investigating. The actual reasons are being examined. It is not yet clear what is mentioned in the suicide note, but it is also being examined by the team. Once the facts come out, we will inform you.”

Family’s Statement

The deceased’s uncle, Guddu Pandey, said that she had been suffering from jaundice for the past few days and was unwell. He also stated that she was under stress regarding her studies.

He said she had told the family that she was unable to concentrate on her studies. Her father had counselled her, telling her that if she did not feel prepared, she could skip the exam this time and appear next year. Despite this, she remained under stress, he added.