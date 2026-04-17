Bihar Police Arrest Man From Gujarat For Sending Death Threat To CM Samrat Choudhary

A man accused of issuing a death threat to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been arrested by the Bihar Police from Sanand. Officials said the accused is now being brought to Patna for further questioning and legal action.

The threat was reportedly made a few days ago, triggering an investigation by Bihar Police. With the help of local police in Gujarat, the accused was traced and taken into custody.

Case Registered In Bihar's Munger

The accused has been identified as Shekhar Yadav, a resident of Banka, who had been working in Gujarat.

According to police, the Chief Minister received a death threat on his mobile phone. Following this, a case was registered at Sangrampur police station in Munger district under sections 351(2), 351(3), 351(4), 352, 353, and 224 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

A special surveillance team was deployed, which tracked the accused using technical inputs, including mobile location data and other intelligence sources.

Confession During Interrogation

Police officials said that the Bihar Police remained in constant coordination with Gujarat authorities during the operation. Based on the accused’s mobile number and movement, he was located in Sanand and arrested with assistance from local police.

During initial interrogation, Shekhar Yadav reportedly confessed to issuing the threat. After completing formalities, the Gujarat Police handed him over to Bihar Police officials, who are now bringing him to Patna for further investigation.

Background Of The Accused

Shekhar Yadav, around 32 years old, is the son of Krishna Yadav. He is employed at a private firm in Sanand and originally hails from Kherodha village in the Belhar area of Banka district.

Officials said the exact motive behind the threat is still unclear and will be established during detailed questioning. Investigators are also examining whether the accused acted alone or if others were involved.