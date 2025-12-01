Bihar Man Killed In Celebratory Firing At Wedding Ceremony, 3 Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar Man Killed In Celebratory Firing At Wedding Ceremony, 3 Arrested

When the procession arrived, some people began firing in celebration, with one of the bullets hitting 50-year-old Nandan Kumar Singh. He was declared dead by doctors after being rushed to hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A man was killed after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony on Sunday night in Bihar’s Rohtas district. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The firing incident took place in Thanuwa village under the Shiv Sagar police station area. As soon as the shot was fired and the person collapsed, triggering panic in the wedding procession. People rushed the injured man to the nearest hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Nandan Kumar Singh, son of Vijay Bahadur Singh, a resident of Chilhar village in Buxar district. The atmosphere of celebration quickly turned into mourning after the incident. 

According to locals, the wedding of Harsh Kumar Singh’s sister was taking place in Thanuwa village that night, and the procession had arrived from Kanchanpur village in the Dhaudhan police station area.

Residents said there was excitement among family and neighbours for the wedding. However, when the procession arrived, some people began firing in celebration. One of the bullets hit Nandan Kumar Singh, who was present at the scene. His family members were thrown into grief and chaos following the incident.

Three Arrested After Firing Kills One

On receiving information, Shiv Sagar police arrived at the location and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched. Sadar DSP-01 Dilip Kumar, who reached the spot, said that three people involved in the incident have been arrested. A pistol used in the firing has also been recovered, and questioning is ongoing.

According to the police, technical evidence related to the incident has been collected from the scene. Raids are being conducted to identify and arrest other absconding suspects and their accomplices.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
