Bihar IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh Transferred Amid Domestic Dispute

Khagaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanu Pratap Singh has been transferred to the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna, according to a notification issued by the Home Department on Wednesday evening. IPS officer Shailendra Singh, a 2021-batch officer currently serving as the SP of Sheohar, has been appointed as the new Khagaria SP.

In another reshuffle, 2021-batch IPS officer Mohammad Mohibullah Ansari, who is currently the SP of Muzaffarpur, has been posted as the new SP of Sheohar.

Meanwhile, 2020-batch IPS officer Aparajit has been transferred as Police Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor at the Governor's Secretariat.

IPS officer Kumari Mamta Kalyani, Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police-10 in Patna, has also been given the additional charge of Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police-16, Patna.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Has Been In The Spotlight

Bhanu Pratap Singh has been in the news amid an ongoing dispute with his wife, Pooja Singh. She has filed a police complaint at the Patna Women's Police Station, accusing him of harassment and making other serious allegations.

Pooja has claimed that she is being denied access to both her husband and their six-year-old daughter.

Amid the dispute, Pooja Singh had travelled to Khagaria and staged a sit-in protest outside the SP's official residence. She was reportedly not allowed to enter the premises.

The couple has been involved in a prolonged dispute. Pooja has also approached the Director General of Police (DGP) and visited the Chief Minister's residence, seeking intervention in the matter.

She has spoken to the media about her allegations, while Bhanu Pratap Singh has not publicly commented on the dispute. The matter has remained in the spotlight in Bihar.