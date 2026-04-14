Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta Injured In Road Accident, Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta injured returning from West Bengal.

Gupta sustained chest injuries in vehicle accident.

He is hospitalized, condition remains stable.

Party workers express concern, wish speedy recovery.

Amid ongoing political developments over the formation of a new government in Bihar, a key update has emerged from Patna. Sanjay Gupta, a BJP MLA from Kumhrar, has been injured in a road accident, triggering concern among party workers and supporters.

According to media reports, Gupta was returning to Patna from Siliguri after attending election-related events in West Bengal when his vehicle met with an accident on the way. The incident left the BJP leader with injuries to his chest. He has since been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

BJP MLA Suffers Chest Injuries

Doctors attending to him said he suffered chest injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, where a medical team is closely monitoring his condition. Hospital sources have confirmed that his condition is currently stable, but he remains under observation as a precaution. Continuous medical examinations are being conducted to rule out any internal injuries and ensure timely treatment.

Following news of the accident, BJP workers and supporters have begun gathering at the hospital, expressing concern and wishing for his speedy recovery.

Several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also expressed concern over Gupta’s health and prayed for his quick recovery. For now, all eyes remain on further updates regarding his condition.