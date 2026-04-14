Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBihar BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta Injured In Road Accident, Hospitalised

Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta Injured In Road Accident, Hospitalised

Sanjay Gupta was returning to Patna from Siliguri after attending election-related events in West Bengal when his vehicle met with an accident on the way.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta injured returning from West Bengal.
  • Gupta sustained chest injuries in vehicle accident.
  • He is hospitalized, condition remains stable.
  • Party workers express concern, wish speedy recovery.

Amid ongoing political developments over the formation of a new government in Bihar, a key update has emerged from Patna. Sanjay Gupta, a BJP MLA from Kumhrar, has been injured in a road accident, triggering concern among party workers and supporters.

According to media reports, Gupta was returning to Patna from Siliguri after attending election-related events in West Bengal when his vehicle met with an accident on the way. The incident left the BJP leader with injuries to his chest. He has since been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

BJP MLA Suffers Chest Injuries

Doctors attending to him said he suffered chest injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, where a medical team is closely monitoring his condition. Hospital sources have confirmed that his condition is currently stable, but he remains under observation as a precaution. Continuous medical examinations are being conducted to rule out any internal injuries and ensure timely treatment.

Following news of the accident, BJP workers and supporters have begun gathering at the hospital, expressing concern and wishing for his speedy recovery.

Several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also expressed concern over Gupta’s health and prayed for his quick recovery. For now, all eyes remain on further updates regarding his condition.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta?

Sanjay Gupta, a BJP MLA from Kumhrar, was injured in a road accident while returning to Patna from Siliguri.

What kind of injuries did Sanjay Gupta sustain?

He sustained injuries to his chest in the accident. Doctors are monitoring his condition closely.

What is the current condition of Sanjay Gupta?

His condition is stable and he is under observation at a hospital. Medical examinations are ongoing.

Where was Sanjay Gupta coming from when the accident occurred?

He was returning to Patna from Siliguri after attending election-related events in West Bengal.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Gupta Bihar News Bihar BJP Bihar MLA Accident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta Injured In Road Accident, Hospitalised
Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta Injured In Road Accident, Hospitalised
Cities
Two Mumbai Students Die Of Suspected Drug Overdose At Live Concert, Organiser Among 6 Arrested
Mumbai Students Die Of Suspected Drug Overdose At Live Concert, Organiser Among 6 Arrested
Cities
Noida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 
Noida Maids Protest Demanding Salary Hike, Say 'Won't Return To Work Until...' 
Cities
Heatwave Tightens Grip On Bihar: IMD Issues Alert As Temperatures Set To Touch 40°C
Heatwave Tightens Grip On Bihar: IMD Issues Alert As Temperatures Set To Touch 40°C
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget