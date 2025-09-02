BJP Announces Bihar Bandh On Sept 4 Over 'Abuse Of PM Modi's Mother' At Opposition Rally

Bihar will observe a shutdown on Thursday, September 4. The BJP Mahila Morcha has called for the bandh to protest against alleged derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. The bandh will be in effect from 7 am to noon, with emergency services and rail operations exempted.

BJP minister Sanjay Sarawgi said there is deep anger among women over the remarks. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav apologise, adding that their silence shows a lack of shame. According to Sarawgi, abusive language against PM Modi and his mother was used during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga at the behest of Rahul and Tejashwi, allegedly to target Muslim votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“Mother holds a place even above gods and ancestors. The Prime Minister was deeply hurt today, and his pain was visible as he addressed the people of Bihar and the nation,” Sarawgi said.

The controversy sparked on August 28 when a video from the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga went viral, showing a man hurling abuse at Modi's mother from a stage. The yatra was being led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who later continued the march to Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Rizvi, also known as Raza, a 20-year-old resident of Darbhanga. He was arrested from the Singhwara area, and a case has been filed against him and others following a complaint by BJP district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

PM Modi reacted sharply to the incident and accused the Opposition of using derogatory language against his mother during a recent campaign event. Modi said the remarks were not just an insult to his family, but an affront to every mother and sister in the country.

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben, passed away on December 30, 2022.

माताओं-बहनों का जीवन आसान बनाने के लिए एनडीए सरकार दिन-रात काम कर रही है। आज बिहार राज्य जीविका निधि साख सहकारी संघ लिमिटेड का शुभारंभ कर गौरवान्वित हूं। https://t.co/381gpeg2oX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2025

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," the Prime Minister told the gathering.