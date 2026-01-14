Delhi Logs Its Coldest December Since 2023 As Severe Cold And Dense Fog Sweep North India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





North India continues to reel under an intense cold spell, with a thick blanket of fog stretching from cities to open fields. Several states recorded temperatures hovering around freezing point or dipping below zero, as the weather department warned that there is little chance of relief from the cold and fog in the coming days.

In Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, the mercury plunged to some of the lowest levels of the season. Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab reported a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan’s Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded sub-zero conditions at minus 0.4 degrees, while Lunkaransar in Bikaner saw 0.4 degrees, and Churu registered 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Frost Blankets NCR, Vehicles And Fields Affected

Several parts of the National Capital Region, including Faridabad and Rewari, witnessed frost formation. In Gurugram, a thin layer of ice was visible on windshields of vehicles parked outdoors, and dry grass turned brittle. The frost appeared more pronounced in rural areas, coating farm boundaries and vehicles.

Delhi Records Coldest January Day Since 2023

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal, making it the coldest January day since 2023. The maximum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, the capital is likely to see temperatures around 4 degrees minimum and 20 degrees maximum on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Coldwave Disrupts Daily Life

In several districts of Rajasthan, night temperatures remained below 8 degrees Celsius. Dense fog in western Rajasthan reduced visibility, disrupting morning traffic. Across cities and towns, people were seen lighting bonfires to protect themselves from the biting cold.

The cold has also begun to affect agriculture. A farmer from Haryana, Devi Ram, said fields appeared covered with a white frost-like layer in the morning. While such conditions benefit wheat crops, vegetables such as potato, peas, radish and mustard may suffer damage. Agricultural experts have advised light irrigation to minimise losses.

Cold Wave Persists In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and J&K

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been experiencing prolonged cold and fog. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, and the weather department said severe cold conditions are likely to continue for the next three days.

In the Kashmir Valley, there was a slight rise in minimum temperatures, but they remained below freezing. Srinagar recorded minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama was colder at minus 6.5 degrees. Parts of Dal Lake and other water bodies were frozen.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting light rain and snowfall in higher reaches from January 16. A yellow alert has been sounded for cold wave conditions in Chamba district and dense fog in seven other districts.

Cold conditions also persisted across Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded a temperature of 13 degrees Celsius with 72 percent humidity. Daytime temperatures in districts such as Prayagraj, Bahraich, Bareilly, Meerut and Gorakhpur ranged between 13 and 19 degrees.

The IMD has cautioned that dense fog and cold wave conditions may continue across North India in the coming days, advising special care for children and the elderly.