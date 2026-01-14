Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Studying In Australia Not Easy Anymore? Why India Is Now Flagged 'Highest-Risk' For Student Visas

Studying In Australia Not Easy Anymore? Why India Is Now Flagged ‘Highest-Risk’ For Student Visas

Australia has tightened student visa checks, moving India to its highest-risk category, raising scrutiny, paperwork, and processing time for applicants.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia has rolled out tougher screening norms for student visa applicants, placing India in its highest immigration risk bracket—a move that has sparked concern among students and education stakeholders. The revised framework, which came into force on January 8, is expected to significantly impact thousands of Indian aspirants who view Australia as a preferred destination for higher studies.

Under the updated classification system, India has been shifted from Assessment Level 2 (AL2) to Assessment Level 3 (AL3), the most stringent category used by Australian immigration authorities. The assessment scale ranges from AL1, considered low risk, to AL3, which attracts the most intensive scrutiny. Along with India, countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan have also been placed in the AL3 group, while Pakistan continues to remain in this bracket.

Australia’s Minister for International Education, Julian Hill, recently commented on the global competition for students, noting that Australia has become “the least worst option among the Big Four” destinations for international students, referring to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

What New Classification Means For Indian Applicants

The move to AL3 implies that Indian students will now face heightened checks at multiple stages of the visa process. Applications will undergo closer examination of financial capacity, English language proficiency, and the credibility of educational backgrounds.

Authorities are expected to verify bank statements more rigorously, scrutinise the authenticity of academic credentials, and conduct deeper background checks on referees and institutions. As a result, visa processing timelines may extend, requiring students to plan applications well in advance.

Officials say applicants must now clearly demonstrate their intent as genuine temporary entrants, backed by stronger and verifiable documentation.

Why Australia Is Cracking Down

While the Australian government has not released a formal statement outlining specific reasons for the reclassification, the decision follows mounting concerns over fraudulent academic practices. In India, recent investigations by Kerala Police exposed a massive fake degree operation that allegedly provided forged certificates to a large number of applicants seeking overseas admissions. reported NDTV.

The revelations sparked debate in Australia about the integrity of student visa pathways and prompted calls for tighter safeguards. Hill has underlined that protecting the credibility of Australia’s visa system is a priority, leading to stricter risk assessments and enhanced filtering mechanisms.

Despite the tougher stance, education consultants believe Australia will remain attractive to Indian students, though navigating the process may now require greater preparation, transparency, and compliance.

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has Australia made to its student visa screening process?

Australia has implemented tougher screening norms for student visa applicants, placing India in its highest immigration risk bracket, AL3. This means increased scrutiny of financial capacity, English proficiency, and educational backgrounds.

Why has India been moved to the highest immigration risk bracket (AL3)?

The reclassification follows concerns over fraudulent academic practices in India, including investigations into fake degree operations. Australia aims to protect the credibility of its visa system.

What does the AL3 classification mean for Indian student visa applicants?

Indian applicants will face more rigorous checks on their financial capacity, English language skills, and academic credentials. They must also prove their genuine temporary entrant status with stronger documentation.

Will the new visa rules affect processing times for Indian students?

Yes, visa processing timelines are expected to extend due to the heightened scrutiny. Applicants are advised to plan their applications well in advance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia
