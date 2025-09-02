Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for allegedly abusing his mother, Heeraben. During his speech, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal was seen seemingly getting emotional and wiping tears from his face. The act evoked strong responses from netizens, who felt he was putting up a show.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. He alleged that the leaders of the Opposition bloc have now resorted to abusing his mother. Modi said the remarks were not just an insult to his family, but an affront to every mother and sister in the country.

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben, passed away on December 30, 2022.

#WATCH | PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, accusing leaders of the Opposition bloc of using derogatory language against his mother during a recent campaign event. Modi said the remarks were not just an insult to his family, but an… pic.twitter.com/psJ1hrapMP — ABP LIVE (@abplive) September 2, 2025

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," the Prime Minister said.

Dilip Jaiswal's Reaction

As PM Modi spoke, Dilip Jaiswal seemed to break down. He was seen wiping his tears.

#WATCH | Patna | At an event in Bihar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the derogatory remarks on him and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event last month.



Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal breaks down as he watches PM Modi speak. pic.twitter.com/qpH9FAU83e — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

He later said: "The way PM Modi was abused from the stage of the INDIA alliance has brought disrepute to the land of Bihar. The entire nation feels ashamed of such behaviour. The language used in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on that very stage is upsetting and disgraceful."

VIDEO | Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, saying, "The way PM Modi was abused from the stage of the INDIA alliance has brought disrepute to the land of Bihar. The entire nation feels ashamed of such behavior. The… pic.twitter.com/p9ObRfHlBH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

Netizens Slam 'Drama'

