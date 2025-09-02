Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Oscar Goes To...': Internet Reacts To Video Of Bihar BJP Chief Wiping Tears During PM Modi's Speech

'Oscar Goes To...': Internet Reacts To Video Of Bihar BJP Chief Wiping Tears During PM Modi's Speech

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal was seen crying during Modi's speech, prompting accusations of "acting" from netizens who felt his reaction was staged.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for allegedly abusing his mother, Heeraben. During his speech, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal was seen seemingly getting emotional and wiping tears from his face. The act evoked strong responses from netizens, who felt he was putting up a show.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. He alleged that the leaders of the Opposition bloc have now resorted to abusing his mother. Modi said the remarks were not just an insult to his family, but an affront to every mother and sister in the country.

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben, passed away on December 30, 2022.

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," the Prime Minister said.

Dilip Jaiswal's Reaction

As PM Modi spoke, Dilip Jaiswal seemed to break down. He was seen wiping his tears.

He later said: "The way PM Modi was abused from the stage of the INDIA alliance has brought disrepute to the land of Bihar. The entire nation feels ashamed of such behaviour. The language used in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on that very stage is upsetting and disgraceful."

Netizens Slam 'Drama'

Netizens slammed Jaiswal, saying he was just putting up an act. Check out the comments below.
Oscar Goes To...': Internet Reacts To Video Of Bihar BJP Chief Wiping Tears During PM Modi's Speech


Oscar Goes To...': Internet Reacts To Video Of Bihar BJP Chief Wiping Tears During PM Modi's Speech


Oscar Goes To...': Internet Reacts To Video Of Bihar BJP Chief Wiping Tears During PM Modi's Speech


Oscar Goes To...': Internet Reacts To Video Of Bihar BJP Chief Wiping Tears During PM Modi's Speech

 

 

 

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Dilip Jaiswal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget