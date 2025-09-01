Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’

BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’

The BJP strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra," labelling it "toxic" and "Bihar Badnam Yatra". They condemned his "hydrogen bomb" remark as irresponsible.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘hydrogen bomb’ remark, with senior leaders dubbing his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ as “toxic” and even labelling it the “Bihar Badnam Yatra”.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan told news agency ANI, “Rahul Gandhi’s toxic yatra filled with hate bombs of vulgar abuse and lies has really poisoned and polluted the public discourse in our country. Also, the people of Bihar are now labelling this yatra as ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ because Rahul Gandhi, in the most insensitive way, invited and paraded DMK leaders in Bihar when Rahul Gandhi fully knew that in the past, senior DMK leaders had repeatedly tarnished the reputation and insulted the dignity of the people of Bihar.”

He further said, “The people of Bihar are fed up with the negativity and hate spewed by Rahul Gandhi and his cohorts. The people of Bihar will teach a lesson to the Congress, RJD, INDI bloc in the coming days by routing them in the Bihar election and consigning them to the dustbin of history.”

Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s choice of words. “Whenever I listen to Rahul Gandhi, inside or outside the Parliament, it takes time to understand what he is trying to say. Today he has said, ‘maine atom bomb phoda hai ab mai hydrogen bomb phodunga’ (I detonated an atom bomb, now I will detonate a hydrogen bomb)… How are the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb related to the elections?… Why is Rahul Gandhi demeaning himself as the Leader of Opposition… The nation should understand, Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Prasad also accused the opposition of repeatedly demanding a return to ballot papers only because they can no longer capture booths in Bihar. “Thanks to the Election Commission that booths are not captured now in Bihar… Their whole agitation against the Election Commission and the SIR is centred around ‘give us the right and might to capture booths, tear away ballot papers, and let infiltrators vote’,” he alleged.

Misa Bharti Absent, Tejashwi Yadav Reduced To Number 2: BJP Jibes At INDIA  

The BJP leader further slammed Gandhi for failing to condemn offensive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. “Rahul Gandhi does not have an iota of shame left to come forward and say that the person was not a Congress worker, and even if he is, action will be taken against him,” Prasad said.

He also questioned Mis Bharti’s absence and alleged reduced status of Tejashwi Yadav in the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra, remarking, “Throughout their yatra, Rahul Gandhi was always in the front in the car, and Tejashwi Yadav stood behind him... Patna has two MPs, one of whom is me and the other is Misa Bharti. She was nowhere to be seen... Why has Tejashwi Yadav been reduced to a number 2 player in Bihar? Congress has no vote here and is completely at your mercy and you have become a number 2 player.”

Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Exposé

Responding to black flag protests during the yatra, Gandhi asserted that his party would soon unveil explosive evidence of alleged vote rigging. “Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, what is bigger than that, it is a hydrogen bomb. In Mahadevapura, we had shown an atom bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out your (BJP) reality of vote chori,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He alleged that in Maharashtra “the election was stolen from Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP)” and claimed over one crore new voters were added between Lok Sabha and assembly polls, all benefitting the BJP. Gandhi said his party had also provided evidence of one lakh fake votes in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka.

“The forces that killed Mahatma Gandhi are trying to murder the Constitution of India,” he said, adding that “vote chori means theft of rights, reservation, democracy, employment, education, and the future of youth”.

INDIA Bloc Shows Unity in Patna

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’—which covered 1,300 km across 110 constituencies in 25 districts of Bihar—concluded with a show of strength by INDIA bloc allies. Gandhi was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s M A Baby, CPI’s Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, among others.

The march began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Patna’s Gandhi Maidaan and later to B R Ambedkar at Ambedkar Park. Police, however, stopped the procession midway at Dak Bungalow crossing, where the leaders addressed supporters.

 

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patna Rashtriya Janata Dal Mahagathbandhan Rahul Gandhi Tejashwi Yadav BJP Congress Bihar Politics Bihar News INDIA Bloc Bihar Election Voter Adhikar Yatra
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget