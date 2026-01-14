Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Elon Musk's Starlink Offers Free Internet In Iran Amid Protests, Digital Shutdown: What We Know So Far

Elon Musk’s Starlink Offers Free Internet In Iran Amid Protests, Digital Shutdown: What We Know So Far

Amid a near-total internet blackout and mass protests, Starlink users in Iran were able to get online for free, according to digital rights groups monitoring connectivity in the country.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Users of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service in Iran were able to access the web without paying on Tuesday, even as the country faced an almost complete communications shutdown imposed by authorities, according to digital rights organisations monitoring connectivity in the region.

A US-based nonprofit that works to keep Iranians online said SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, temporarily removed service charges, allowing people to reconnect during a period marked by mass protests and heavy restrictions on information flow. While the claim could not be independently verified by The New York Times, it has added to growing attention on Starlink’s expanding role in politically sensitive regions.

Free Access Reported During Communications Shutdown

Holistic Resilience, an organisation that supports internet access in Iran, said people on the ground reported that they were able to connect to Starlink without being charged on Tuesday morning. Ahmad Ahmadian, the group’s executive director, stated that the satellite service appeared to have waived its usual fees, giving users a rare digital lifeline as conventional networks went dark.

Iran has been under a near-total communications blackout following renewed protests. Authorities have restricted mobile and broadband services, reportedly to prevent the sharing of information and online coordination. Eyewitness accounts have described security forces opening fire on unarmed protesters, though official figures on casualties remain unavailable.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, did not respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the company was offering free Starlink access in Iran, reinforcing claims that satellite connectivity was being eased during the crisis.

Starlink’s Growing Geopolitical Footprint

Starlink has increasingly emerged as a critical internet source in conflict zones, disaster-hit regions and remote locations where traditional networks fail. The service relies on a vast constellation of satellites that transmit high-speed internet directly to user terminals on the ground. Its use by Ukrainian forces during the war with Russia has already highlighted its strategic significance.

Mr Musk’s control over when and where Starlink is activated has elevated his influence in global affairs, making him a powerful and at times unpredictable figure in geopolitics.

Tensions With Tehran and Signal Jamming Claims

Iranian authorities have previously expressed unease over Starlink’s presence. When protests erupted in 2022, Mr Musk made the service available in the country, prompting accusations from Tehran that SpaceX was infringing on its sovereignty.

Ahmadian said Iran had banned Starlink terminals and passed a law in October that imposed severe penalties, including death, for using the service. He added that officials have recently appeared to attempt signal jamming to disrupt satellite connections.

Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the Miaan Group, said Iranian Starlink users received a software update on Tuesday that strengthened signals to bypass government interference.

SpaceX’s Soaring Valuation

Starlink has also become a major revenue driver for SpaceX. The company recently offered to buy insider shares in a transaction that would value it at about $800 billion, positioning it among the world’s most valuable private firms.

SpaceX has told shareholders it is preparing for a public listing, underlining the commercial scale behind a service now deeply entwined with global political flashpoints.

Was Starlink internet accessible in Iran during the communications shutdown?

Users in Iran reported being able to access Starlink internet without payment during a near-total communications shutdown. This provided a digital lifeline as conventional networks were restricted.

Did SpaceX offer free Starlink service in Iran?

It is claimed that SpaceX temporarily removed service charges for Starlink in Iran, allowing people to reconnect. This move has drawn attention to Starlink's role in politically sensitive regions.

What is Iran's stance on Starlink?

Iran has banned Starlink terminals and imposed severe penalties, including death, for using the service. Authorities have also reportedly attempted signal jamming to disrupt connections.

How has Starlink's role evolved recently?

Starlink has become a critical internet source in conflict zones and disaster-hit regions. Its ability to bypass government interference and its growing geopolitical influence are notable.

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
