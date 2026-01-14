U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly thrown his weight behind the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran, telling demonstrators that “help is on its way” as international alarm grows over a brutal crackdown by Iranian authorities. Human rights groups say the violence has already claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, with reports of mass arrests, internet blackouts, and impending executions deepening global concern.

Trump also issued a stark warning to Tehran against executing detained protesters, vowing “very strong action” if the Iranian government follows through with death sentences.

Iran To Hang Anti-Regime Protestor Today

Rights organisations say Iran is preparing to carry out its first execution linked to the current wave of protests. The individual identified is 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, who was arrested in Karaj, near Tehran. Activist groups claim Soltani faces imminent hanging after what they describe as a deeply flawed legal process, alleging he was denied a fair trial following his arrest during anti-regime demonstrations, as per a report on NDTV.

The reported execution has intensified fears that Iranian authorities may seek to use capital punishment as a deterrent, even as protests continue to flare across the country.

Starlink Steps In During Internet Blackout

As Iran remains under a sweeping communications shutdown now stretching beyond five days, SpaceX has moved to provide an alternative. According to Ahmad Ahmadian of Holistic Resilience, the company has waived the subscription fee for its Starlink satellite service, allowing Iranians who already possess receivers to access the internet free of charge.

Rights groups argue that the blackout is being used to obscure the true scale of the crackdown and limit the flow of images and information from protest hotspots.

Tehran Pushes Back At Washington

Iran’s mission to the United Nations dismissed Washington’s statements, accusing the U.S. of attempting regime change through sanctions, unrest, and threats. Officials in Tehran maintain that security forces have restored order following several nights of nationwide protests.

However, human rights monitors accuse authorities of using lethal force against demonstrators while concealing the extent of casualties through information controls.

U.S. Envoy’s Secret Meeting Revealed

According to an Axios report, White House envoy Steve Witkoff recently held a secret meeting with Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled former crown prince, reported AFP.



Pahlavi, who has lived abroad for nearly five decades, has emerged as a symbolic figure for protesters and has urged Trump to act swiftly against Iran’s clerical leadership.

Trump Reiterates Warning

In a CBS interview, Trump reiterated his warning on executions, stressing that the U.S. would respond if Iran carried out death sentences against protesters. Iranian prosecutors have indicated they may pursue capital charges of moharebeh, or “waging war against God,” against some detainees.

On Truth Social, Trump urged Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” and said he had canceled meetings until the killings stop.

Death Toll, Khamenei’s Stand

The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that the death toll had reached at least 2,571 by Wednesday. Iranian authorities countered that “terrorists” were responsible for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised pro-government rallies as proof the protest movement had been defeated, framing them as a warning to the U.S. While some international phone services have been partially restored, connectivity remains unstable amid continuing unrest.