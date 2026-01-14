Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’

Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’

Amidst brutal crackdowns on Iranian protests, Trump pledged support and warned against executions, as rights groups report over 2,000 deaths and imminent executions like Erfan Soltani's.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly thrown his weight behind the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran, telling demonstrators that “help is on its way” as international alarm grows over a brutal crackdown by Iranian authorities. Human rights groups say the violence has already claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, with reports of mass arrests, internet blackouts, and impending executions deepening global concern.

Trump also issued a stark warning to Tehran against executing detained protesters, vowing “very strong action” if the Iranian government follows through with death sentences.

Iran To Hang Anti-Regime Protestor Today 

Rights organisations say Iran is preparing to carry out its first execution linked to the current wave of protests. The individual identified is 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, who was arrested in Karaj, near Tehran. Activist groups claim Soltani faces imminent hanging after what they describe as a deeply flawed legal process, alleging he was denied a fair trial following his arrest during anti-regime demonstrations, as per a report on NDTV.

The reported execution has intensified fears that Iranian authorities may seek to use capital punishment as a deterrent, even as protests continue to flare across the country.

Starlink Steps In During Internet Blackout

As Iran remains under a sweeping communications shutdown now stretching beyond five days, SpaceX has moved to provide an alternative. According to Ahmad Ahmadian of Holistic Resilience, the company has waived the subscription fee for its Starlink satellite service, allowing Iranians who already possess receivers to access the internet free of charge.

Rights groups argue that the blackout is being used to obscure the true scale of the crackdown and limit the flow of images and information from protest hotspots.

Tehran Pushes Back At Washington

Iran’s mission to the United Nations dismissed Washington’s statements, accusing the U.S. of attempting regime change through sanctions, unrest, and threats. Officials in Tehran maintain that security forces have restored order following several nights of nationwide protests.

However, human rights monitors accuse authorities of using lethal force against demonstrators while concealing the extent of casualties through information controls.

U.S. Envoy’s Secret Meeting Revealed

According to an Axios report, White House envoy Steve Witkoff recently held a secret meeting with Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled former crown prince, reported AFP.

Pahlavi, who has lived abroad for nearly five decades, has emerged as a symbolic figure for protesters and has urged Trump to act swiftly against Iran’s clerical leadership.

Trump Reiterates Warning

In a CBS interview, Trump reiterated his warning on executions, stressing that the U.S. would respond if Iran carried out death sentences against protesters. Iranian prosecutors have indicated they may pursue capital charges of moharebeh, or “waging war against God,” against some detainees.

On Truth Social, Trump urged Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” and said he had canceled meetings until the killings stop.

Death Toll, Khamenei’s Stand

The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that the death toll had reached at least 2,571 by Wednesday. Iranian authorities countered that “terrorists” were responsible for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised pro-government rallies as proof the protest movement had been defeated, framing them as a warning to the U.S. While some international phone services have been partially restored, connectivity remains unstable amid continuing unrest.

Related Video

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Categorically Unacceptable’: Russia Issues Stark Warning As Trump Signals Support For Iran Protests
‘Categorically Unacceptable’: Russia's Stark Warning As Trump Signals Support For Iran Protests
Cities
Delhi Logs Its Coldest December Since 2023 As Severe Cold And Dense Fog Sweep North India
Delhi Logs Its Coldest December Since 2023 As Severe Cold And Dense Fog Sweep North India
World
Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’
Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’
States
‘EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP’: Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal
‘EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP’: Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal
Advertisement

Videos

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results
BMC & 29 Civic Body Polls Today: Final Campaign Ends Ahead of Crucial Mumbai Verdict
Sharad Pawar Signals Future Unity With Ajit Pawar, Says Politics Has No Permanent Friends or Foes
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget