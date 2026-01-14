Fire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's Residence In Delhi, Tenders Rushed To Spot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's Residence In Delhi, Tenders Rushed To Spot

Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire trucks, successfully extinguishing the blaze confined to one room. The cause is unknown, but authorities report no casualties or significant damage.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

A fire broke out at the Delhi residence of senior BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday morning, January 14, prompting a swift response from the fire department. According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call reporting the incident was received at around 8:05 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control by approximately 8:30 am. No injuries or casualties were reported, and there was no immediate information about any major damage to property.

Fire Confined To One Room, Cause Still Unknown

Fire department officials said the fire originated from a bed inside one room of the house. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a detailed investigation is currently underway. Fire personnel remained at the site after dousing the flames to carry out checks and ensure there was no risk of a flare-up.

Fire Officer Confirms Situation Under Control

Sub-Fire Officer Suresh M said the department acted promptly after receiving the alert. “As soon as we got the information, we reached the location immediately. The fire was limited to one room and has been completely extinguished. Senior officers have been informed. The cause of the fire is not known yet, and there has been no loss reported,” he said.

The fire was reported at Ravi Shankar Prasad’s official residence at 21, Mother Teresa Crescent Road in Delhi. Officials said the initial call to the fire department mentioned “Kothi Number 2”, but further verification revealed the incident had actually occurred at Kothi Number 21, which belongs to the BJP MP.

Upon reaching the spot, fire personnel first evacuated all occupants from the house to ensure their safety before beginning firefighting operations. Authorities confirmed that everyone was safely taken out of the residence.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
RAvi Shankar Prasad DELHI NEWS
