On Cam: Bengaluru Road Rage Again; SUV Driver Held For Dragging Man On Bonnet For Nearly 1 Km

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving nearly a kilometre with another man clinging to the bonnet of his SUV in a shocking incident on Bengaluru’s Old Airport Road.

The episode unfolded around 12:45 p.m. following a minor collision between a goods vehicle and a sport utility vehicle. While the impact reportedly caused minimal damage, tensions flared between the two drivers, quickly escalating into a dangerous confrontation.

Argument Turns Dangerous

Police identified the SUV driver as Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshi Nagar. The goods vehicle was being driven by Nanjunda. Authorities said Suresh’s wife was seated inside the SUV at the time of the incident, and the vehicle is registered in her name.

According to investigators, an argument broke out after the vehicles made contact. During the dispute, Nanjunda climbed onto the bonnet of the SUV, as per reports. Instead of stepping out or waiting for the matter to cool down, Suresh allegedly accelerated with Nanjunda still on the front of the vehicle.

Viral Video Captures Ordeal

Dashcam footage recorded by another motorist captured the dramatic sequence. The video, which later circulated widely on social media, shows Nanjunda desperately holding onto the bonnet while gesturing for the driver to stop.

Witnesses stated that Nanjunda had attempted to block the SUV at a traffic signal, but Suresh tried to drive away. In the process, Nanjunda fell onto the bonnet and clung on as the SUV continued moving along the busy stretch.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted by other motorists near the ASC Centre and College, bringing the alarming episode to an end.

Suresh from Pulakeshi Nagar arrested by #Bengaluru police for driving recklessly even as a man clung to the bonnet of his car. A video had gone viral following the incident. Suresh is booked under BNS 109 (attempt to murder). @DcpEastBcp #RoadRage pic.twitter.com/jHGEF09p0h — Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) February 12, 2026

Arrest & Charges

Police later took Suresh into custody. Officials noted that he has a prior record of rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A case has been registered against him, including charges of attempted murder. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events and any additional legal implications.

The incident has sparked widespread concern about road rage and reckless driving in the city, particularly on high-traffic corridors like Old Airport Road.