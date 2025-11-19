CID Set To File Chargesheet Against RCB, Event Manager In Karnataka Stampede Case

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the tragic stampede case which claimed 11 lives during the IPL victory celebration by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team has completed the probe regarding the incident and is preparing to submit a chargesheet against the RCB franchise, DNA event management firm and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), police said on Wednesday.

The investigating authorities are finalising the 2,200 page-chargesheet in the case and held the RCB, DNA and KSCA directly responsible for the tragic event. The CID sleuths have gathered hundreds of eyewitness accounts, CCTV footages and recorded the statements of injured persons.

In turn the RCB, DNA and KSCA have submitted to the court that the state government is directly responsible for the tragedy.

It can be recalled that for fans of RCB in Bengaluru, an 18-year wait to celebrate the victory of their favourite team turned into a bitter tragedy as a crowd surge led to a stampede on June 4, 2025, when 11 people — all aged below 40 — died and scores of others were injured when a massive build up of fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium led to chaos and stampede.

The Karnataka Police in the FIR stated that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, DNA event management firm, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

The FIR was registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 118(2) read with Section 3(5) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt, when the act is done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 190 (unlawful assembly), 132 (criminal force to deter a public servant), 125(a) (filing false affidavit), and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts that endanger human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It can be recalled that the report by the One-Man Commission of Inquiry regarding the stampede tragedy was placed before the Karnataka Cabinet on July 17.

The RCB franchise has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of each of the victims.

Taking to social media X, the RCB has made the announcement under the 'RCB Cares' initiative.

The RCB stated, "Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community and our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us."

