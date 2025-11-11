Bengaluru Prisoners Booked After Viral Video Shows Party, Banned Items Inside Jail

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Prisoners Booked After Viral Video Shows Party, Banned Items Inside Jail

Bengaluru Central Jail filed a case against four undertrials after a video surfaced showing them partying with music and suspected liquor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The authorities at Bengaluru Central Jail have registered a case against four undertrial prisoners after a video showing them partying inside the prison surfaced on social media, sparking public outrage and renewed scrutiny of jail management practices.

Bengaluru Jail Inmates Booked 

The footage, which went viral on November 9, 2025, showed inmates dancing, playing loud music and allegedly consuming liquor inside Barrack No. 8, Room No. 7. The video, aired by several television channels, also displayed four bottles resembling liquor containers near a window, though officials have not yet confirmed whether alcohol was consumed, as per a report on Mathrubhumi.

The accused have been identified as Karthik alias Jitre Patrick, Dhananjay alias Renukaprasad, Manjunath V alias Koli Manja, and Charan Rao B, all aged between 35 and 37, reported The Hindu. They are reportedly facing trial in separate criminal cases under various police jurisdictions.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the video was shot on a smuggled mobile phone, believed to have been brought inside with the help of an insider. Officials suspect the clip was later leaked to individuals outside the prison before circulating widely on social media platforms.

The timing of the incident has drawn further attention, coming just a day after the Karnataka Prison Department faced criticism over reports of “VVIP treatment” being extended to certain inmates — including alleged access to smartphones, LED televisions, and special food items.

A senior prison official confirmed that an internal inquiry has been launched and that an FIR has been filed at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station under relevant sections of the Prison Act for possession of prohibited items and violation of prison discipline, as per reports.

The authorities are now probing how the contraband entered the facility and whether prison staff were complicit.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Banerjee Lauds Same-Sex Marriage In Sundarbans, Calls It ‘Moment Of Pride’

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
