Abhishek Banerjee Lauds Same-Sex Marriage In Sundarbans, Calls It ‘Moment Of Pride’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has publicly lauded a same-sex marriage in West Bengal’s Sundarbans region, using the moment to highlight his party’s inclusive and progressive stance on social issues. Banerjee, who also represents Diamond Harbour in Parliament, virtually attended a local felicitation ceremony on Monday to congratulate Riya Sardar (21) and Rakhi Naskar (20) — two professional dancers who tied the knot at the Paler Chak temple in Jalaberia, Kultali block, on November 4.



The couple’s marriage, which took place with the support of hundreds of villagers, has drawn attention for defying social taboos in one of Bengal’s more conservative regions, as per a report on News18.

Abhishek Banerjee Hails Same-Sex Marriage

Addressing the gathering remotely, Banerjee praised both the couple’s courage and the community’s acceptance. He said that they had known the path would not be easy, yet they had not backed down. He added that love represented humanity, which he described as the true face of society. According to him, the union was not merely the wedding of two individuals, but a moment of pride for both Bengal and the nation, as reported by Times of India.

Senior TMC leaders were present at the event, where villagers celebrated the union with traditional songs and dances. Banerjee commended the Kultali community for their open-mindedness, stating that they had demonstrated the people of the Sundarbans were not only children of nature but also generous and large-hearted in spirit.

Party insiders say Banerjee’s participation was a deliberate move to underscore the TMC’s commitment to inclusivity and distinguish it from rival parties’ more conservative social postures. The gesture comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s opposition to legalizing same-sex unions, a stance that has drawn criticism from liberal and youth voters.

